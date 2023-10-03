 

Travis Kelce 'Focusing on Football' Despite Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Travis Kelce 'Focusing on Football' Despite Taylor Swift Romance Rumors
While the Grammy winner has attended two of the Chiefs games in support of her rumored beau, it's said that 'it's more of a hanging out situation than dating' at the moment.

  Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce is not letting anything or anyone, not even Taylor Swift, distract his attention from football. The NFL star reportedly still has football as his priority amid his alleged romantic relationship with the pop superstar.

Though the 33-year-old tight end has been spending time with the singer/songwriter, who is also 33 years old, "he's focusing on football like he always has," a source tells PEOPLE. The source assures, "During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs, and it's all about the team."

As for the state of Travis and Taylor's relationship, the source says they are "still just getting to know each other," adding, "It's nothing too serious" at the moment. "He is a charming guy. It’s more of a hanging out situation than dating," the source dishes.

Taylor has attended two of the Chiefs' games in support of her rumored boyfriend. On Sunday, October 1, she brought her A-list squad, including Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New York City.

While the two left together following the Chiefs' previous game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, the rumored lovebirds left separately after the latest game. Explaining this, an insider explains to Page Six that it's protocol for the Chiefs to leave the city after an away game.

"After the game, [the Chiefs] will go right home with the team on the plane," the source says. "Unless Travis can skip that, but likely his team is strict and will make him fly back with them."

Before the game, however, Travis made sure to spend time together with Taylor. The athlete was spotted leaving the "Blank Space" songstress' apartment around 11 A.M. on Sunday in her black Range Rover. The car then arrived at his hotel in New Jersey.

