 

Dick Van Dyke Visits Disneyland in Wheelchair With Wife After Horrifying Car Crash

Months after crashing his Lexus car into a gate in Los Angeles, California, the 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' actor has a blast with his longtime wife at the theme park in Anaheim.

  • Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dick Van Dyke appeared to have had a blast during a recent outing. Months after being involved in a horrifying car crash in Malibu, the "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" actor visited Disneyland in a wheelchair with his wife Arlene Silver.

On Monday, October 2, the 97-year-old actor and his 52-year-old wife were caught on camera out and about at the theme park in Anaheim, California. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that he was sitting on a wheelchair while being pushed by a tour guide. His longtime wife stayed by his side throughout the fun day out.

The photos showed Dick wearing a blue sweatshirt that came with long sleeves. He also sported a pair of long dark gray pants and a blue baseball hat with graphics on its front side. To cover his eyes from direct harsh sunlight, he put on a pair of black sunglasses.

In the meantime, Arlene opted to wear a comfortable get-up. She donned a black tee that came with white graphics and two long purple sleeves. She appeared to be wearing a purple inner top under the tee. She completed the look with a matching shoulder bag and a pair of huge pink shades.

The rare sighting of Dick came a few months after he crashed his car into a gate in Los Angeles, California. On March 15, he lost control of his Lexus when he was driving in the rain. He revealed that the airbag in his luxury vehicle didn't deploy, causing him to have stitches in his chin and suffering pain following the accident.

Later on, Dick issued a statement to give an update on his condition. Speaking to TMZ, the "Mary Poppins" actor assured, "I'm fine, just sore all over." He went on to recall, "The airbags did not deploy so I just had a face plant right in the steering wheel and it just made me a little dumber." Despite his injuries, he still joked, "I'm doing okay. I'm 97, all my friends are dead."

