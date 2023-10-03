 

David Beckham Battling Constant Aches and Pains Since Retirement

David Beckham Battling Constant Aches and Pains Since Retirement
The former soccer player talks about getting older, saying that his body is not as fit as it used to be but he has learned to come to terms with it and accept it as part of aging.

AceShowbiz - David Beckham believes he's ageing "gracefully" despite suffering constant aches and pains. The former footballer, 48, retired in 2013 after a 20-year playing career and is now a co-owner of the Inter Miami team, and says as he heads towards 50 he is plagued by a creaking body.

"A lot of people say (ageing is) not great, getting old, and there are certain parts of it that aren't great, but it doesn't bother me," David, who has four kids with wife Victoria Beckham, 49, told the Daily Telegraph.

"I've always ached when I get up in the morning. Since I've finished my career, my back's been sore, my hip's been sore, my Achilles aches. But you know, that's part of it. But going grey, going bald? I don't care."

When his interviewer told him he was still looking good, he replied, "I am ageing gracefully."

Talking about how he is "ok" with heading towards being a grandad after his son Brooklyn Beckham, 24, married model Nicola Peltz, 28, he said, "I know, grandad. I'm OK with it. I said to Victoria, 'You know, at some point, you're going to be a grandma.' She said, 'Don't talk to me about that!' I was like, 'You know, we are getting older now?' "

David added his morning routine includes exercising with Victoria every day without fail. He said, "We mostly do weights now. I don't do a huge amount of running any more, even though I like it… I'm in a better condition doing the weights every day than going for a run every day, funnily enough."

