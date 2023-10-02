 

FKA Twigs Hailed by Florence Pugh for Her 'Otherworldly' Performance at Valentino Show

Instagram/Zoe Ghertner
Music

The 'Magdalene' star, known for her avant-garde works, is applauded by the 'Don't Worry Darling' actress for her 'magnificent' performance at Paris Fashion Week.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - FKA Twigs frolicked in literal dirt for her Valentino Paris Fashion Week show. The "Killer" singer was called "otherworldly" by actress Florence Pugh - A Valentino brand ambassador - for her "Unearth Her" performance during the fashion house's catwalk show in the French Capital.

"@fkatwigs is something other worldly. What an amazing performance in @maisonvalentino show, truly f****** magnificent (sic)," the "Don't Worry Darling" star, wow rocked a pink power suit, wrote on Instagram.

Twigs, who sported a nude bandeau top and matching mini skirt, was on top of a box covered in dirt and found a microphone buried within it before putting on some headphones and singing in French.

Meanwhile, Florence recently insisted she is "happy" with all of her skimpy style choices after her Valentino gown furore. The "A Good Person" star never intended to "offend" anyone but remains confused as to why people were vitriolic about the sheer Valentino gown she wore to the Italian fashion house's show last summer.

The 27-year-old actress told Vogue, "I've never been scared of what's underneath the fabric. If I'm happy in it, then I'm gonna wear it. Of course, I don't want to offend people, but I think my point is, How can my nipples offend you that much?"

Last July, Florence quipped that "technically" her boobs were "covered" before clapping back at the immense backlash, asserting "not a wink of me was nervous" to sport the hot pink frock "before, during or even now after."

In a fiery Instagram post, she said, "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers. What's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be."

The "Little Women" star mused that she is secure with the "intricacies of my body" and was okay with "all of the flaws I couldn't bear to look at when I was 14." Florence added, "I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it."

