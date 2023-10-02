 

Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' Inspired by Roman Empire

Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' Inspired by Roman Empire
Instagram
Movie

Director Francis Ford Coppola opens up that he drew inspirations from the Ancient Rome for his upcoming passion project which is fronted by Adam Driver.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Francis Ford Coppola was inspired by Ancient Rome for his film "Megalopolis". The legendary director posted on social media to offer his contribution to the popular TikTok trend on why men are obsessed with the Roman Empire and explained that the historical period served as the basis for his new sci-fi epic.

"How often do I think of Ancient Rome? Quite a lot. The Roman Republic served as the example for my country America and its institutions, and was the inspiration for my upcoming film 'Megalopolis,' " Francis wrote on Instagram.

  Editors' Pick

The 84-year-old director - who has helmed movies including "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now" - continued, "My fascination with the Roman Republic is based on the struggle between the political parties during which the interest of the Republic yielded to the ambitions of a few powerful men who espoused the arms of political parties to establish their own fortunes and authority by relying upon armed forces to achieve those ends, dealing the final blow to a constitution already tottering to its fall."

Adam Driver stars in the movie about an architect who tries to rebuild a city as a utopia following a devastating disaster and previously rubbished claims that there was chaos on set. He told Paste, "'Megalopolis' is one of the most exciting things that I've been a part of, with Francis in particular."

"It's one of the best shooting experiences I've had. And the things he's made, there's no frame of reference for it. It's so unique and inventive and hopefully accessible by everyone. That it's not so elusive that it's for a certain audience, it's for everyone. And he is everything that you hope he will be."

You can share this post!

You might also like

FKA Twigs Hailed by Florence Pugh for Her 'Otherworldly' Performance at Valentino Show

Green Day Hint at Comeback Song
Related Posts
Adam Driver Calls 'Megalopolis' 'One of the Best Shooting Experiences' He's Ever Had

Adam Driver Calls 'Megalopolis' 'One of the Best Shooting Experiences' He's Ever Had

Francis Ford Coppola Shuts Down Rumors of 'Absolute Madness' on Set of 'Megalopolis'

Francis Ford Coppola Shuts Down Rumors of 'Absolute Madness' on Set of 'Megalopolis'

Shia LaBeouf Added to Francis Ford Coppola's Passion Project 'Megalopolis'

Shia LaBeouf Added to Francis Ford Coppola's Passion Project 'Megalopolis'

Francis Ford Coppola Offers to Spend Over $100M to Lure in Big Stars for New Movie 'Megalopolis'

Francis Ford Coppola Offers to Spend Over $100M to Lure in Big Stars for New Movie 'Megalopolis'

Latest News
Mike Skinner Talks About Falling Into Depression Due to Gambling Debts
  • Oct 03, 2023

Mike Skinner Talks About Falling Into Depression Due to Gambling Debts

Green Day Hint at Comeback Song
  • Oct 03, 2023

Green Day Hint at Comeback Song

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week
  • Oct 03, 2023

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' Inspired by Roman Empire
  • Oct 02, 2023

Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' Inspired by Roman Empire

FKA Twigs Hailed by Florence Pugh for Her 'Otherworldly' Performance at Valentino Show
  • Oct 02, 2023

FKA Twigs Hailed by Florence Pugh for Her 'Otherworldly' Performance at Valentino Show

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Didn't Have a Fight Despite His Affair
  • Oct 02, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Didn't Have a Fight Despite His Affair

Most Read
Emma Stone Praised by Director for Her Approach to 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes
Movie

Emma Stone Praised by Director for Her Approach to 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes

James Cameron Narrowly Escaped Death on Set of 'The Abyss'

James Cameron Narrowly Escaped Death on Set of 'The Abyss'

Disney's 'Wish' Scores the Most Watched Trailer for the Studio

Disney's 'Wish' Scores the Most Watched Trailer for the Studio

'Hunger Games' Director Insists Any New Story to Expand the Franchise Has to Be 'Relevant'

'Hunger Games' Director Insists Any New Story to Expand the Franchise Has to Be 'Relevant'

'Hairspray' Popularity Baffles Director

'Hairspray' Popularity Baffles Director

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert Film Coming to AMC Theaters

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert Film Coming to AMC Theaters

Beyonce Unveils Dramatic Trailer for 'Renaissance' Concert Film

Beyonce Unveils Dramatic Trailer for 'Renaissance' Concert Film

Ethan Hawke Reveals How He Copes With Fear Regarding His Acting Career

Ethan Hawke Reveals How He Copes With Fear Regarding His Acting Career

'PAW Patrol' Sequel Edges Out 'Saw X' for No. 1 Debut at Box Office

'PAW Patrol' Sequel Edges Out 'Saw X' for No. 1 Debut at Box Office