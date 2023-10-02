 

Patrick Stewart Horrified to Discover He's Shrinking With Age

Patrick Stewart Horrified to Discover He's Shrinking With Age
Celebrity

The 83-year-old 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' actor couldn't help but to feel worried about his shrinking stature after he got two inches shorter in just two years.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Patrick Stewart is worried he's shrinking after losing two inches in height in just two years. The 83-year-old "Star Trek: The Next Generation" actor has admitted he's been getting worried about his diminishing stature so he talked to his wife Sunny Ozell, 44, about it and she put it down to a natural part of the ageing process.

"Somehow I've lost two inches over the past two years. I don't know how the hell it's come about. My wife, who's younger than me, significantly, has said, 'Well, it's ageing - you shrink.' I shrink? When will it stop!" he explained in an interview with the Observer newspaper.

However, despite his advancing years, Stewart is looking to the future and is hoping to take on more acting roles - and he's keen to take on more comedy work as well as returning to the theatre.

He said, "I've got ideas. I would like to do more comedy. Some of the comedy I've done, I've loved it. To be aware of people laughing at something I've done is the most satisfying thing. I like it more than crying – I've seen people crying. But laughter is glorious."

  Editors' Pick

"And I like being on camera very much and I hope to do more theatre. Occasionally, people will call me up and say, 'How about King Lear? You've never done King Lear. You should!' There are possibilities … and that's exciting."

The screen star wrote his memoir "Making It So" during the COVID-19 lockdowns when acting work dried up and in the book he opened up about his personal life - revealing he's been having therapy for decades after "losing his way" in his 50s.

Stewart confessed he turned to alcohol and sleeping pills to cope after his split from wife Sheila Falconer in the early 1990s, but found his way out of the dark time with professional help. Writing in the tome, he explained, "I felt my life had lost its way."

"Sleeping pills, yes. Alcohol, yes. They became a part of my life. But, eventually, I became able to deal with that. Again, that's the advantage of beautiful therapy - that you can talk to someone."

"Of course, most of the time they say, 'And how did that make you feel? What was that like?' You know, I think most of us spiral downward from time to time. There are moments when we ask questions of ourselves, unfairly perhaps. My hope is that it's all behind me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nicole Scherzinger Slams Companies for Trying to Buy Land Immediately After Hawaii Wildfires

FKA Twigs Hailed by Florence Pugh for Her 'Otherworldly' Performance at Valentino Show
Related Posts
Patrick Stewart Dishes on How His Life Was Saved After Going on Downward Spiral

Patrick Stewart Dishes on How His Life Was Saved After Going on Downward Spiral

Patrick Stewart, 80, Still Struggling With Childhood Trauma

Patrick Stewart, 80, Still Struggling With Childhood Trauma

Patrick Stewart Put Terrified Co-Star at Ease on First Day at Work

Patrick Stewart Put Terrified Co-Star at Ease on First Day at Work

'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Cast Reunites in New Photo

'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Cast Reunites in New Photo

Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Didn't Have a Fight Despite His Affair
  • Oct 02, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Didn't Have a Fight Despite His Affair

Ice Spice Reacts After Almost Getting Lit Up on Fire on Stage
  • Oct 02, 2023

Ice Spice Reacts After Almost Getting Lit Up on Fire on Stage

Patrick Stewart Horrified to Discover He's Shrinking With Age
  • Oct 02, 2023

Patrick Stewart Horrified to Discover He's Shrinking With Age

Tyson Fury and Wife Paris Announce Baby No. 7's Name
  • Oct 02, 2023

Tyson Fury and Wife Paris Announce Baby No. 7's Name

'DWTS' Judge Len Goodman's Cause of Death Revealed
  • Oct 02, 2023

'DWTS' Judge Len Goodman's Cause of Death Revealed

Mattel CEO Assures Live-Action 'Barney' Movie Won't Be 'Odd'
  • Oct 02, 2023

Mattel CEO Assures Live-Action 'Barney' Movie Won't Be 'Odd'

Most Read
Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World
Celebrity

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian 'Miss' Their Late Dad on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian 'Miss' Their Late Dad on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Travis Barker Claims He Had Trigeminal Neuralgia the Same Week He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Travis Barker Claims He Had Trigeminal Neuralgia the Same Week He Tested Positive for COVID-19