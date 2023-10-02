 

Mattel CEO Assures Live-Action 'Barney' Movie Won't Be 'Odd'

After it was revealed that the upcoming flick will focus on 'Millennial angst' and be 'surrealistic,' the company's boss Ynon Kreiz insists it won't be completely out there.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - The live-action "Barney" movie won't be "odd," Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz has reassured. After it was revealed that the upcoming flick, which will follow the record-breaking success of the toy company's live-action 'Barbie' movie, will focus on "Millennial angst" and be "surrealistic," the boss insists it won't be completely out there.

Kreiz told Semafor, "It's too early to be specific, but I can tell you we are taking a fresh approach that will be fun, entertaining and culturally oriented. It will not be an odd movie."

Mattel Films executive Kevin McKeon gave a hint of what to expect when "Nope" star Daniel Kaluuya brings the beloved purple dinosaur to the big screen. He told The New Yorker magazine earlier this year, "We're leaning into the Millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids. It's really a play for adults. Not that it's R-rated, but it'll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being 30-something, growing up with Barney-just the level of disenchantment within the generation. It would be so daring of us, and really underscore that we're here to make art."

Kaluuya previously opened up on his desire to bring Barney to the bring screen in a live-action format, and revealed how he wanted to focus on the poignant aspect of the character. He told Entertainment Weekly, "Barney taught us, 'I love you, you love me. Won't you say you love me too?' That's one of the first songs I remember, and what happens when that isn't true? I thought that was really heartbreaking. I have no idea why but it feels like that makes sense. It feels like there's something unexpected that can be poignant but optimistic. Especially at this time now, I think that's really, really needed."

