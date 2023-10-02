Kris Jenner Prevents Corey Gamble From Taking 'Yellowstone' Offer Due to Jealousy

Instagram TV

The 67-year-old momager shares in an episode of 'The Kardashians' that she makes him turn down a role on the hit Paramount series that stars Kevin Costner.

Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner admitted that she wasn't happy after learning about her boyfriend Corey Gamble's casting for "Yellowstone". The momager shared on "The Kardashians" that she made her longtime beau turn down a role on the hit Paramount series.

The revelation came up when the couple enjoyed dinner with her daughters, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. "I'm so excited to watch the next episode of 'Yellowstone'," Kris announced to the table.

Corey later teased his girlfriend, saying, "If it wasn't for you, I would be a 'Yellowstone' star." Kim couldn't help but be shocked by the remarks as she said, "They asked you to be on 'Yellowstone' and you said no?"

Kris confirmed, "Correct, because I told him to say no." Confused, Kim asked once again, "Why would you tell him to turn down 'Yellowstone'?" To the question, Kris said, "Because I thought he was gonna have to have a romantic relationship."

Khloe then poked fun at her mom, saying that it'd be different if it was Kris who got the offer. "But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with Kevin Costner, I'm sure you would take it," the Good American founder joked, before Kris quickly responded, "Oh, that's a hard yes!"

Kris and Corey first met in August 2014 while they were both in Ibiza to attend the 40th birthday party of their mutual friend, fashion designer Riccardo Tisci. The two started dating shortly after that.

The 67-year-old gushed over her longtime beau in an interview with PEOPLE in July 2022. "I think Corey is super. He's an amazing guy," she said. "He's really supportive and he's really dialed into a lot of the different things."

"He's very knowledgeable about a lot of the things that I work on, and he really helps me in trying to think through some of the decisions I make," she explained. "He's such a great person to bounce things off of. I really love his point of view on things."

She went on to say, "Everybody needs somebody to sort of run something by and help make decisions about the littlest things. It could be a travel, or it could be what you're doing that evening, or it could be what's going on at the office today. But it's really great to have him."

You can share this post!