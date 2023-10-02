Shannon Beador Takes Her Dog for Walk After Animal Control Investigation

Instagram Celebrity

While wearing a white cast on her arm due to injuries from a recent car crash, the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star is spotted out and about with her dog Archie in Laguna Beach.

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador has been spotted out and about with her dog Archie following a report she was being investigated by animal control. After driving under the influence of alcohol while her beloved pet was in her car, the star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" took Archie outside for a walk.

The 59-year-old Bravolebrity and Archie were caught on camera in Laguna Beach on Friday, September 29. In pictures making their rounds online, she could be seen making her way out of what appeared to be her apartment. Along with the dog, she was walking on the streets of California.

At one point during the day out, the reality TV star was photographed having a conversation through her smartphone as she put it in front of her mouth with one of her hands. She appeared somber and not in good spirits throughout the outing.

For the occasion, Shannon wore a dark gray hoodie with red "USC" graphics, representing University of Southern California. She also donned a pair of long black leggings and navy blue flat shoes with beige soles. Hiding her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses, she let her long light blonde hair loose and styled it into a simple straight hairdo. On her injured arm, she sported a white cast that peeked out of her hoodie's long sleeve.

The new sighting came a few days after it was reported that Shannon was being investigated by animal control. On September 22, Page Six revealed that the Newport Beach Police Department's animal control conducted an investigation following Shannon's reckless driving despite having her dog Archie in her car.

"We don't have animal endangering laws like you would with children but we do have animal cruelty laws, so he's going to look into that a little bit further," Sergeant Steve Oberon issued a statement to the outlet.

Steve further detailed the investigation to Us Weekly. "We are looking into if there were any issues or cruelty related to her dog. There are no animal endangerment laws, but there are animal cruelty laws and we are looking at it," he explained.

On September 16, Shannon crashed her car into a building in Newport Beach. In CCTV footage obtained by TMZ, she was documented driving at a high speed before the crash.

In the clip, Shannon was then seen driving away from the damaged property. Shannon attempted to get away from the mess by pretending that she was walking her dog after she parked her car in the middle of the street, per police sources. A few hours later, she was arrested for DUI alcohol and hit-and-run before she was "cited and released without bond."

