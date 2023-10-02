Nicole Scherzinger Relies on CBD Gummies to Get Some Sleep

Instagram Celebrity

While detailing her very hectic schedule, the Pussycat Dolls star admits she needs help to have her wired brain rest and get some sleep following a busy day.

Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicole Scherzinger eats Cannabidiol gummies to help her sleep. The former member of The Pussycat Dolls, 45, who splits her time between Los Angeles and Britain, takes them to help her wired brain rest after starting her days at 6.30 A.M. with exercise and not getting to bed until as late as 4 A.M.

"CBD gummies are legal in LA. They work for me," she told The Sunday Times.

Despite millions of users hailing CBD for helping them with everything from pain to anxiety, CBD can cause side effects, such as dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite, drowsiness, and fatigue. It can also interact with other medications such as blood thinners, with experts also warning about the unreliability of the purity and dosage of CBD in products.

Nicole gets up 6.30 A.M., takes a sauna "to sweat out toxins," and works out with her trainer before rehearsing from 10am - six days a week - for her role in the play "Sunset Boulevard", which is running on London's West End until January 2024.

The cast of the show tease her for always working through lunch break, and at 6 P.M., she goes home for a shift of phone calls to her team in LA and makes notes before getting to bed "at 12, if I'm doing good" and "if I'm not, more like 4."

Nicole - whose therapist once told her "I lash myself forward," added about her relentless work ethic, "My mentality is, if you're not suffering enough, then it's not going to be good enough. Criticism is good for me, it ignites something in me."

The former "The X Factor" judge added she has now had "enough counselling" to know less work would be "healthier," but she admitted, "I'm still finding that balance." She said self-discipline gives her the "security and the confidence I need because I am very insecure."

When asked if she suffers self-doubt when she relaxes, Nicole said, "To be honest with you, I've never not been disciplined, so I don't know."

You can share this post!