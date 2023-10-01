 

Billy Connolly Finds Deterioration Amid Parkinson's Disease Struggle 'Nerve-Wrecking'

Billy Connolly Finds Deterioration Amid Parkinson's Disease Struggle 'Nerve-Wrecking'
BBC
The 'Mrs Brown' actor opens up on his struggle with balance as he gets candid about his health issue after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013.

AceShowbiz - Sir Billy Connolly is aware of a deterioration amid his battle with Parkinson's disease. The 80-year-old comedian discovered he had the brain disorder - which causes uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with coordination - in 2013 and revealed that he has been struggling to balance as of late and explained that the "cruel" disease is constantly stopping him from doing things.

"It's very difficult to see the progression exactly, because a lot of things come and go. Recently I've noticed a deterioration in my balance," he told The Observer.

"That was never such a problem before, but in the last year that has come and it has stayed. For some reason, I thought it would go away, because a lot of symptoms have come and gone away … just to defy the symptom spotters. The shaking has reappeared and the inability to get out of certain types of chairs."

  Editors' Pick

"It's just added to the list of things that hold me back. I feel like I want to go for a walk, but I go for 50 yards and I want to go home, because I'm tired. I'm being encroached upon by this disease. It's creeping up behind me and stopping me doing things. It's a cruel disease."

Billy - who is being cared for by his wife Pamela Stephenson - went on to describe age as a "weird, nasty surprise" as he realises the things he can no longer do. He added, "It's a cunning ploy that awaits you."

"The surprise is f****** nerve-racking. That suddenly you can't walk any more. Can't run. Can't jump. It's a weird and nasty surprise. I don't know if we should tell people about it, or just let it be their surprise when they come to it. But I think to prepare for it would be depressing."

