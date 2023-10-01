 

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian 'Miss' Their Late Date on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Kourtney Kardashian and her younger sister Khloe remember late father Robert in separate tribute posts to mark two decades they lost the lawyer to esophageal cancer.

  • Oct 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has penned a tribute to her dad Robert on the 20th anniversary of his death. The 44-year-old reality star lost her father Robert - who worked as O.J. Simpson's defense attorney during his 1995 murder trial - in 2003 when he died at the age of 59 following a quick battle with esophageal cancer and she took to Instagram on Saturday, September 30 to pay tribute.

"I miss you, Daddy. 20 years ago today since I haven't seen you," she wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of an old photo of her dad smiling and waving.

Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian was also quick to post her own tribute. She wrote, "The orbs are my daddy. I miss you."

"The Kardashians" co-star Kim Kardashian, 42, did not post anything publicly, but earlier this year she did mark what would have been her dad's 79th birthday with a message where she noted that she was "so lucky" to have known Robert for the first 22 years of her life.

At the time she wrote, "It's almost getting to the point where I've had to remember you longer than I've known you. It's been 20 years since we've celebrated your birthday here on earth. But I will take it because I had the best dad in the whole wide world and am so lucky I had 22 years with you."

In 2021, Khloe recalled that she and her sisters were all "so close" to their dad and that he had always managed to balance his family life with his career. Speaking on "The Kelly Clarkson Show", she said, "We were all so close to my dad."

"My dad definitely worked all the time, but looking back at it I never noticed that. He was with us all the time, and I think just had a really good way of balancing work and taking care of his kids and being there. He was there for all of our sporting events, any plays, any of that kind of stuff."

