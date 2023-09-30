Victoria Beckham 'Still Wants to Kill' Those Who Blame Husband David's Red Card in 1998 World Cup

Celebrity

The former Spice Girls member also alleges on the upcoming Netflix documentary 'BECKHAM' that the then-manager of England did nothing to 'protect' her athlete husband amid backlash.

AceShowbiz - Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) "still wants to kill" those who bullied her husband David Beckham when he was blamed for England leaving the World Cup in 1998. The fashion designer was engaged to the football legend, 48, when he was sent off before England lost to Argentina more than 25 years ago but admitted that he was left "clinically depressed" by the backlash and that she still is still angry with those who blamed him today.

Speaking on the upcoming Netflix documentary "BECKHAM", the 49-year-old said, "I mean, the absolute hate, the public bullying, to another level." She further noted, "He was depressed, absolutely clinically depressed. I still want to kill these people."

The former Spice Girls member went on to allege that the then-manager of the team did nothing to "protect" David amid the storm despite his young age. "Glenn Hoddle didn't come out and try and protect David. And how old was David, 23? You're a kid at 23. And Glenn Hoddle was a man. Well, I wouldn't even call him a man actually ... he was an older person."

David, who shares sons Brooklyn Beckham, 23, Romeo Beckham, 21, Cruz Beckham, 18, and 12-year-old Harper with Victoria, reflected that the relentless "abuse" he endured after the match "changed his life" and left him feeling so "alone" in the time that followed. He said, "What I went through was so extreme. The whole country hated me. Hated me. It changed my life."

"I felt very vulnerable and alone. Wherever I went I got abuse every single day," the former Manchester United player continued. "People look at you in a certain way, spit at you, abuse you, come up to your face and say some of the things that they said. That was difficult."

