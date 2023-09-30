Joe Jonas and Daughters Bonding During Musical Outing Amid Sophie Turner Divorce

Cover Images/Startraksphoto.com Celebrity

Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas continues embracing his role as a doting father amid his messy divorce from Sophie Turner. The "Cake by the Ocean" singer was seen bringing his two daughters to see "Sesame Street: The Musical" despite the New York City torrential rains on on Friday, September 29.

Accompanied by a nanny, Joe was pictured wearing a black leather jacket that he paired with a black hoodie and dark-washed jeans. After getting out of a black SUV, the Jonas Brothers singer went on to open the backseat door to get his daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine, whom he shares with Sophie.

An onlooker told Page Six that Joe was very sweet" with his kids. In one picture, the DNCE frontman was seen holding his youngest in his arms while talking to Willa about what was going on. The informant also praised the musician for how affectionate he was with the girls as he kissed both of them on the forehead at some point.

Inside the theater, Joe allegedly clapped along with his kids while watching the musical. He even shouted "Yes!" when Oscar the Grouch asked if anyone was enjoying the show.

Prior to the musical outing, the "Sucker" hitmaker spent quality time together with the kids at Twinkle Playspace in Brooklyn. The father-daughters bonding took place amid the messy divorce between Joe and his estranged wife Sophie.

Joe filed for divorce from the "Game of Thrones" alum earlier this month after four years of marriage. In the court docs, he claimed that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." Sophie then sued him for allegedly withholding their kids' passports and not letting her take their kids to relocate to the U.K. with her permanently as they agreed upon.

In response, Joe slammed the "Dark Phoenix" star's "misleading" claims that he's "abducted" his own children. He insisted that "the Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children" and accused her of "a serious abuse of the legal system at worst" by using language like "abduction" when it's not the case.

The former couple had recently agreed to keep their children in New York for the time being. Court documents stated that the parents "have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party's claims and defenses, prohibiting the removal of the parties' children from the jurisdictions... pending further order of this Court."

