 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoys 'Romantic Getaway' in Portugal After Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoys 'Romantic Getaway' in Portugal After Invictus Games
Instagram
Celebrity

The couple, who is without children Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet, reportedly heads to Portugal in a 'mega-secret operation' for a 'romantic getaway' in the country.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a three-day secret vacation in Portugal earlier this month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly jetted off to the coastal town of Melides, in the Alentejo region, when the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, drew to a close, and are believed to have stayed with the prince's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

According to Portuguese magazine Nova Gente, the couple, who were without children Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet, headed to Portugal on 16 September in a "mega-secret operation" for a "romantic getaway."

The outlet added, "They arrived in Portugal without their children and as soon as they landed, they headed to Alentejo and more precisely to Melides. The choice of this location would have been related to a possible invitation from Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie who, since the start of last year, has been spending a lot of time in this part of the Alentejo because of her husband’s work."

  Editors' Pick

The pair then flew to London Heathrow on 20 September, and from there boarded an onward flight back to Los Angeles. The publication continued, "That morning they left for London from Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado Airport on a British Airways flight. Accompanied by two bodyguards, they were the last to board BA flight 501 at 11am bound for London Heathrow Airport.

The couple reached the plane in a white van carrying just them and their bodyguards." A source told the outlet the couple were "smiling slightly" as they boarded the flight, but Meghan looked "tired" in an all-black outfit.

Jose Santos, head of the Alentejo Tourism Board, confirmed Harry and Meghan had enjoyed a "short stay" at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club resort, where Jack, who has sons August, two, and Ernest, four months, with Eugenie, works in sales and marketing.

Jose added to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, "I imagine they really enjoyed it and given their family relationship with the place, I am sure they will return to enjoy the wonders that this region has to offer. We have no idea how many people linked to cinema, royalty, arts, design and fashion visit us, precisely because they value discreet travel, which is something they find in Alentejo like nowhere else in Europe."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Battling Impending-Doom Feelings

Rupert Grint and Bonnie Wright Add Tributes to Late Michael Gambon
Related Posts
Meghan Markle Withdraws Bid to Trademark Archetypes Following Multiple Rejections

Meghan Markle Withdraws Bid to Trademark Archetypes Following Multiple Rejections

Meghan Markle Receives New Nigerian Nickname at 2023 Invictus Games

Meghan Markle Receives New Nigerian Nickname at 2023 Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Deny Marital Issue Rumors With PDA-Filled Appearance at Invictus Game

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Deny Marital Issue Rumors With PDA-Filled Appearance at Invictus Game

Meghan Markle Apologizes for Arriving 'Late' for Invictus Game

Meghan Markle Apologizes for Arriving 'Late' for Invictus Game

Latest News
Rupert Grint and Bonnie Wright Add Tributes to Late Michael Gambon
  • Sep 29, 2023

Rupert Grint and Bonnie Wright Add Tributes to Late Michael Gambon

Jungkook Links Up With Jack Harlow in '3D' Music Video
  • Sep 29, 2023

Jungkook Links Up With Jack Harlow in '3D' Music Video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoys 'Romantic Getaway' in Portugal After Invictus Games
  • Sep 29, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoys 'Romantic Getaway' in Portugal After Invictus Games

Kelsea Ballerini Wishes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Happiness' Amid Rumored Romance
  • Sep 29, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini Wishes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Happiness' Amid Rumored Romance

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Battling Impending-Doom Feelings
  • Sep 29, 2023

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Battling Impending-Doom Feelings

Jax Taylor Rips Tom Sandoval for Trying to Steal Ex Ariana Madix's Spotlight
  • Sep 29, 2023

Jax Taylor Rips Tom Sandoval for Trying to Steal Ex Ariana Madix's Spotlight

Most Read
Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality
Celebrity

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen

Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'