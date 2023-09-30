Miley Cyrus Obtains Restraining Order Against Stalker Who Sent Her 'Obsessive Letters'

Instagram Celebrity

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the 30-year-old pop star claims a man named Alexander Kardalian requested money and made 'sexually explicit comments about his desire for her' in his letters.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus may now breathe a sigh of relief. The "Flowers" hitmaker reportedly was granted a temporary restraining order against a stalker who has sent her obsessive letters since 2018.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the 30-year-old pop star claimed a man named Alexander Kardalian requested money and made "sexually explicit comments about his desire for her" in his letters. The 52-year-old guy was allegedly arrested in December 2022 and booked into San Quentin State Prison until this past August, and days following his release, he came to the musician's house.

Miley stated that Alexander's "obsessive behavior" escalated in the summer of 2022 when he reportedly showed up at her home in Los Angeles twice. It was unveiled that the man even sent her a letter from prison, saying he wanted to come to her property. Luckily, he was stopped by the singer's security and they called the police.

Since the incident, Miley learned that Alexander was using her address for his health insurance. Worried about her and her loved ones' safety, Miley decided to file for restraining order.

The judge agreed and granted Miley a temporary restraining order against the guy ... who is now barred from contacting her, harassing her or attending any of her public events or concerts. He also has to stay 100 yards away from Miley, her home, her car and any venues where she's performing.

