 

Sharon Osbourne's Pulse Dropped and She Became Unresponsive on Set of Paranormal Show

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
TV

Son Jack Osbourne offers details of what happened to his mom Sharon when they were filming 'Night of Terror' in January before she was rushed to hospital due to medical emergency.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne's mystery hospitalisation was caused by "paranormal activity," her son Jack Osbourne believes. The 70-year-old showbiz matriarch was shooting "Night of Terror" with her youngest child at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, in January when she suffered a medical emergency, and the 37-year-old star claimed what happened to her "defied medical science."

"There had been reports of this room that we were in with some kind of strange evil entity. The medium we had do the walk through said 'This thing hates women,' " he told Entertainment Tonight.

"And what happened was, we had pretty much wrapped for the night and we were like, 'Hey, let's just do one more experiment just before bed.' We had got a little bit of time left so, 'Mom go in the room, put a blindfold on, and just sit quietly and ask question and see what happens.' And something weird happened. I can't explain what happened to her."

Explaining Sharon's pulse dropped and her breathing turned shallow as she became unresponsive, he added, "Truth be told, I thought she'd had some kind of stroke, or some kind of aneurysm or something. But, when they took her to the hospital, she had every test done imaginable and they found nothing wrong with her."

Jack finds it "weird" watching the footage back, but also fascinating. He said, "It's hard watching it back, 'cause you're like, 'That's my mum, she's not doing so great.' But it's interesting from an investigative standpoint, because I think it's some really interesting paranormal evidence."

"What occurred in that room with her has clearly defied medical science. They don't know what it is, they don't know why it happened, they don't know what caused it. It is hard to watch though."

And Sharon seemingly predicted what was about to happen. Jack recalled, "The funny thing was, before we went into the room, she was kind of getting tired. It had been a long shoot, sure. And she goes, 'Oh, I'm just gonna get possessed so we can go home.' "

The episode - which caused no listing damage for Sharon - has "one hundred percent" changed Jack's thought process on paranormal investigation. He explained, "I have always been the kind of paranormal investigator that was like, 'Man, I don't know about the evil stuff.' I think it's all kind of, you know, that's a human take on things."

"It's very rooted in Judeo-Christian beliefs of good and evil, Heaven, Hell. Like, I always just thought that was us imprinting. But I don't know. It's definitely shaken the way that I see this stuff and it's made me realise that it isn't just fun and games."

And the presenter has vowed not to work with his mom on the show again. He said, "I won't bring my mom on investigations ever again. I think that's fair. We were one and done, right? [So] if she's not convinced by that, I don't know what else it is going to take."

