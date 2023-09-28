 

'RHONJ' Stars Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral Resume Filming After Suspension Due to Altercation

'RHONJ' Stars Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral Resume Filming After Suspension Due to Altercation
Instagram
TV

After getting briefly suspended for being involved in a physical altercation, the two 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' cast members reportedly are set to film the show in separate scenes.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral appeared to have resumed filming "The Real Housewives of New Jersey". After getting suspended for being involved in a physical altercation, the cast members of the Bravo series reportedly have been allowed to film for the show.

Speaking to All About The Real Housewives on Tuesday, September 26, inside sources revealed that 46-year-old Jennifer and 38-year-old Danielle "will resume" filming the series "on Tuesday" since the investigation has been completed. The sources explained, "The footage was reviewed by production and Bravo. The ladies were suspended from filming for a couple of days."

Jennifer and Danielle allegedly are expected to attend an event, which will be held by their co-star Jackie Goldschneider. According to an employee at Bookends, Jackie is set to promote her book titled "The Weight of Beautiful" at 6 P.M. on that day. Furthermore, the source revealed that Bravo will film as the stars attend the event.

Following the event, some of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars reportedly will film again on Wednesday, September 27. Another source told the outlet that Danille is holding a Bougie luncheon, which is set to be documented on the series. However, it remains unclear if Jennifer will make an appearance at the festivities.

  Editors' Pick

Moreover, a production source spilled to Page Six that Jennifer and Danielle are "both filming again, but separately for now, after the incident." The outlet revealed that the two stars are still deciding whether or not they can participate in scenes together. "Producers are hoping they will organically make amends on camera," the source stated.

A few days prior, Jennifer and Danielle were involved in a physical altercation. On Thursday, September 21, the two Bravolebrities made an appearance at a party hosted by Teresa Giudice. At one point, the two got into an argument after Jennifer reportedly unveiled something about Danielle that showed her in a bad light.

"Danielle immediately went in Jennifer's face screaming, 'I see you!!' while others tried to get her to back away," All About The Real Housewives noted. "She would not step away from Jennifer Aydin's face so Jennifer pushed her shoulder to back off. That's when Danielle grabbed a drink and threw it upside Jennifer's face, resulting in blood. Jennifer was even left bruised after the cup broke on her."

Following the brawl, Jennifer and Danielle were suspended from filming season 14 of the show amid investigation by production and Bravo. Jennifer also unfollowed Danielle on Instagram.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'America's Got Talent' Season 18 Finale: One Act Walks Home With Grand Prize

Chelsea Handler Clarifies Relationship Status After Introducing Her 'Baby' on Instagram
Related Posts
'RHONJ' Suspends Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral After Physical Altercation

'RHONJ' Suspends Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral After Physical Altercation

New 'RHONJ' Season 14 Cast Report Reveals If Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Will Return

New 'RHONJ' Season 14 Cast Report Reveals If Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Will Return

'RHONJ' Pauses Season 14 Production Due to Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's Feud

'RHONJ' Pauses Season 14 Production Due to Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's Feud

'RHONJ': Teresa Giudice Accuses Melissa Gorga of Having 'Daddy Issues' After Marriage Issue With Joe

'RHONJ': Teresa Giudice Accuses Melissa Gorga of Having 'Daddy Issues' After Marriage Issue With Joe

Latest News
Katy Perry Joins 'Peppa Pig' for 20th Anniversary Special
  • Sep 28, 2023

Katy Perry Joins 'Peppa Pig' for 20th Anniversary Special

New 'True Detective: Night Country' Trailer: Jodie Foster Keeps Secret Amid Murder Investigation
  • Sep 28, 2023

New 'True Detective: Night Country' Trailer: Jodie Foster Keeps Secret Amid Murder Investigation

Lil Tay Goes Incognito in First Outing Since Death Hoax
  • Sep 28, 2023

Lil Tay Goes Incognito in First Outing Since Death Hoax

Chelsea Handler Clarifies Relationship Status After Introducing Her 'Baby' on Instagram
  • Sep 28, 2023

Chelsea Handler Clarifies Relationship Status After Introducing Her 'Baby' on Instagram

'RHONJ' Stars Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral Resume Filming After Suspension Due to Altercation
  • Sep 28, 2023

'RHONJ' Stars Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral Resume Filming After Suspension Due to Altercation

'The Creator' Helmer Says 'No' to Sequel
  • Sep 28, 2023

'The Creator' Helmer Says 'No' to Sequel

Most Read
'AGT' Finale Recap: Howie Mandel Booed After Dissing Season 18 Finalist's Performance
TV

'AGT' Finale Recap: Howie Mandel Booed After Dissing Season 18 Finalist's Performance

Erica Mena Calls Out 'LHH' for Holding Racism Roundtable Without Her After Her Firing

Erica Mena Calls Out 'LHH' for Holding Racism Roundtable Without Her After Her Firing

Tom Taylor Cast as Cregan Stark in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Tom Taylor Cast as Cregan Stark in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Brian Austin Green and Blac Chyna Butt Heads in 'Special Forces' Season 2 Premiere

Brian Austin Green and Blac Chyna Butt Heads in 'Special Forces' Season 2 Premiere

'The Voice' Season 24 Premiere Recap: Reba McEntire Makes Debut in First Round of Blind Auditions

'The Voice' Season 24 Premiere Recap: Reba McEntire Makes Debut in First Round of Blind Auditions

'Euphoria' Creator Explains Why He Insisted on Not Killing Off Angus Cloud's Character

'Euphoria' Creator Explains Why He Insisted on Not Killing Off Angus Cloud's Character

'The Voice' Recap: Tense Battle Between Coaches After Four-Chair Turn in Blind Auditions Part 2

'The Voice' Recap: Tense Battle Between Coaches After Four-Chair Turn in Blind Auditions Part 2

'Drew Barrymore Show' Plans October Return as WGA Strike Officially Ends

'Drew Barrymore Show' Plans October Return as WGA Strike Officially Ends

'DWTS' Season 32 Premiere Recap: Mirrorball Trophy Renamed to Honor Late Judge Len Goodman

'DWTS' Season 32 Premiere Recap: Mirrorball Trophy Renamed to Honor Late Judge Len Goodman