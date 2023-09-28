'RHONJ' Stars Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral Resume Filming After Suspension Due to Altercation

Instagram TV

After getting briefly suspended for being involved in a physical altercation, the two 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' cast members reportedly are set to film the show in separate scenes.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral appeared to have resumed filming "The Real Housewives of New Jersey". After getting suspended for being involved in a physical altercation, the cast members of the Bravo series reportedly have been allowed to film for the show.

Speaking to All About The Real Housewives on Tuesday, September 26, inside sources revealed that 46-year-old Jennifer and 38-year-old Danielle "will resume" filming the series "on Tuesday" since the investigation has been completed. The sources explained, "The footage was reviewed by production and Bravo. The ladies were suspended from filming for a couple of days."

Jennifer and Danielle allegedly are expected to attend an event, which will be held by their co-star Jackie Goldschneider. According to an employee at Bookends, Jackie is set to promote her book titled "The Weight of Beautiful" at 6 P.M. on that day. Furthermore, the source revealed that Bravo will film as the stars attend the event.

Following the event, some of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars reportedly will film again on Wednesday, September 27. Another source told the outlet that Danille is holding a Bougie luncheon, which is set to be documented on the series. However, it remains unclear if Jennifer will make an appearance at the festivities.

Moreover, a production source spilled to Page Six that Jennifer and Danielle are "both filming again, but separately for now, after the incident." The outlet revealed that the two stars are still deciding whether or not they can participate in scenes together. "Producers are hoping they will organically make amends on camera," the source stated.

A few days prior, Jennifer and Danielle were involved in a physical altercation. On Thursday, September 21, the two Bravolebrities made an appearance at a party hosted by Teresa Giudice. At one point, the two got into an argument after Jennifer reportedly unveiled something about Danielle that showed her in a bad light.

"Danielle immediately went in Jennifer's face screaming, 'I see you!!' while others tried to get her to back away," All About The Real Housewives noted. "She would not step away from Jennifer Aydin's face so Jennifer pushed her shoulder to back off. That's when Danielle grabbed a drink and threw it upside Jennifer's face, resulting in blood. Jennifer was even left bruised after the cup broke on her."

Following the brawl, Jennifer and Danielle were suspended from filming season 14 of the show amid investigation by production and Bravo. Jennifer also unfollowed Danielle on Instagram.

