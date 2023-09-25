 

'RHONJ' Suspends Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral After Physical Altercation

According to a new report, the two cast members of the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' have both been suspended from filming for being involved in a brawl at Teresa Giudice's party.

AceShowbiz - Filming for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" has recently turned physical. According to a new report, cast members Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral have both been suspended from filming for being involved in a brawl.

The ladies were filming scenes at a "Tipsy in Tulum" party thrown by Teresa Giudice on Thursday, September 21 when Jennifer and Danielle got into an argument. According to All About The Real Housewives, citing a source in the production, the fight started after Jennifer reportedly revealed something about Danielle that portrayed her in a bad light.

It was said that at one point, Jennifer pushed Danielle, who later threw a beverage in a plastic cup at Jennifer. Security managed to stop the brawl with Danielle being asked to leave. Jennifer was allegedly bruised in the incident.

Bravo reportedly decided to suspend the two from filming season 14 amid an investigation. Jennifer was also caught unfollowing Danielle on Instagram. Neither rep for Jennifer nor Danielle has commented on the report.

While the Bravolebrities haven't addressed the drama directly, Danielle and Jennifer took to social media to share some updates on their lives. "Focus on the good. And let God handle the rest," the former posted via her Instagram Story on Sunday, before gushing over Broadway's "MJ the Musical". As for Jennifer, she posted via Instagram Story on Saturday, September 23, about a "low-key" night at Teresa's house.

It wasn't the first time Jennifer made headlines for a drink-throwing incident. Back in October 2022 when attending BravoCon, she had a confrontation at the Gansevoort Hotel with co-stars Joe Gorga and wife Melissa Gorga. At the time, she threw a beverage in a plastic cup. A viral video also saw Jennifer arguing with a member of the couple's team.

NBCUniversal reworked its workplace guidelines for reality shows, including adding alcohol trainings and implementing "more serious consequences for physical violence on set." Season 14 of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" is slated to debut in 2024.

