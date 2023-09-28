Travis Kelce Praises Taylor Swift After She Supported Him at Football Game

Instagram Celebrity

The Kansas City Chiefs player has given his rumored girlfriend a shout-out in a new interview after she watched him play and they partied together to celebrate his team's win.

Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce wants to keep his personal life private as rumours that he's dating Taylor Swift intensify. Taylor, 33, was in audience when the Kansas City Chiefs player, also 33, he was in action at The Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, September 23 afternoon - with the singer seen next to Travis' mum Donna while wearing a red-and-white Chiefs jersey.

Taylor appeared to yell "let's f****** go" after Travis scored a touchdown which saw last season's Super Bowl winners the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10. After the game the pair were seen walking out of the stadium side-by-side, and fans spotted the pair driving around Kansas City in his vintage convertible later on Saturday night.

Travis has now said on Wednesday's September 27 episode of the "New Heights" podcast - which he has with his older brother Jason, 35, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL - he plans to stay private "moving forward."

He added about Taylor, "I want to respect both of our lives." Joking about the singer's fame, he added, "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows."

He went on, "I'm enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports… will kind of have to be where I keep it."

Travis also told listeners how "amazing" Taylor looked at his game on Sunday, and said she was "b*****" for turning up at his game. He added, "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends and family… everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs."

Travis went on to praise Taylor's "slow-motion chest bumps" and "high-fives with" his mum at his game. He added, "Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Shout out for Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."

The athlete last spoke about Taylor in July when he called her out for not meeting with him at her "Eras Tour" stop as he attempted to give her his phone number. He said at the time, "I was disappointed. I was a little butthurt that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Taylor watched his game on Sunday after weeks of fans' speculation the pair were "hanging out." A witness told Page Six about their weekend, "Travis and Taylor left together in an entourage of three vehicles at 1.10am," while Entertainment Tonight reported they looked "very affectionate."

Taylor has yet to address her meeting with Travis, and left Missouri on Tuesday, September 26.

