 

Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue

Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue
CBS
Music

The Boss thanks fans for the outpouring of love and support as he has decided to postpone the reminder of his 2023 tour dates while he's battling peptic ulcer disease.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen has delayed all of his remaining 2023 concerts as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease. The 74-year-old musician has revealed via social media that he's postponing his shows until next year, and he'll continue to receive treatment for the issue for the remainder of 2023.

"Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024," a statement on his official Instagram page reads.

"Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues."

  Editors' Pick

"When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates."

Springsteen has thanked his fans for their support and he also pledged to return to the stage in 2024. He said, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

Springsteen was actually scheduled to play a further 14 shows in Canada and the US up until December 12. However, the chart-topping star will now focus his attention on his recovery from peptic ulcer disease.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joan Collins' Needle-Phobia Stops Her From Having Plastic Surgery
Related Posts
Bruce Springsteen 'Frustrated' by Tour Cancellation

Bruce Springsteen 'Frustrated' by Tour Cancellation

Bruce Springsteen Halts His Tour to Fight Peptic Ulcer Disease

Bruce Springsteen Halts His Tour to Fight Peptic Ulcer Disease

Bruce Springsteen Exhibition Set in Boston

Bruce Springsteen Exhibition Set in Boston

Bruce Springsteen Comes Down With Illness, Puts on Hold Philly Shows

Bruce Springsteen Comes Down With Illness, Puts on Hold Philly Shows

Latest News
Joan Collins' Needle-Phobia Stops Her From Having Plastic Surgery
  • Sep 28, 2023

Joan Collins' Needle-Phobia Stops Her From Having Plastic Surgery

Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue
  • Sep 28, 2023

Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue

Alexandra Burke Feels 'So Blessed' After Delivering Baby No. 2
  • Sep 28, 2023

Alexandra Burke Feels 'So Blessed' After Delivering Baby No. 2

Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King 2' Album Leaks
  • Sep 28, 2023

Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King 2' Album Leaks

Mick Jagger Hints at Plan to Donate His Wealth When He Dies
  • Sep 28, 2023

Mick Jagger Hints at Plan to Donate His Wealth When He Dies

Sharon Osbourne Dishes on Being 'Messed Up Many Times' in Plastic Surgeries
  • Sep 28, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Dishes on Being 'Messed Up Many Times' in Plastic Surgeries

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show

Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism

Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism

Lance Bass Details NSYNC Reunion: 'Tears of Joy'

Lance Bass Details NSYNC Reunion: 'Tears of Joy'

Pink Gets a Man Booted Out of Her Concert for Protesting About Circumcision

Pink Gets a Man Booted Out of Her Concert for Protesting About Circumcision

Busted Promises Their Next Album Will Be the 'Best'

Busted Promises Their Next Album Will Be the 'Best'

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Explains Why She 'Could Never Have a Bad Word' About Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Explains Why She 'Could Never Have a Bad Word' About Little Mix

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour