Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue

The Boss thanks fans for the outpouring of love and support as he has decided to postpone the reminder of his 2023 tour dates while he's battling peptic ulcer disease.

Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen has delayed all of his remaining 2023 concerts as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease. The 74-year-old musician has revealed via social media that he's postponing his shows until next year, and he'll continue to receive treatment for the issue for the remainder of 2023.

"Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024," a statement on his official Instagram page reads.

"Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues."

"When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates."

Springsteen has thanked his fans for their support and he also pledged to return to the stage in 2024. He said, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

Springsteen was actually scheduled to play a further 14 shows in Canada and the US up until December 12. However, the chart-topping star will now focus his attention on his recovery from peptic ulcer disease.

