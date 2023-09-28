Joan Collins' Needle-Phobia Stops Her From Having Plastic Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Dynasty' star opens up on her fear of needles as she insists she has never gone under the knife in order to maintain her youthful look.

AceShowbiz - Joan Collins claims she's never had plastic surgery. The 90-year-old "Dynasty" actress claimed despite her long career in Hollywood where nips and tucks are rampant, her fear of needles has stopped her getting any cosmetic procedures.

"I've had nothing done. I couldn't do all that. First of all, I'm needle-phobic. It was my mother who told me to moisturise and use night cream," she told The Guardian.

She added she stays out of the sun to achieve her youthful glow and said she advises her two daughters Tara Newley, 59, and Katyana Kass, 51, to follow her lead.

But Joan did admit to trying Botox in a 2012 interview with Glamour magazine, telling the publication at the time, "I had it once in my forehead and it hurt like hell."

She added, "Plus, you see all these plastic surgery nightmares these days. I have girlfriends who've had Botox and been left with lumps in their faces. And the lips, don't even get me started."

Asked if she's offended when people assume she's had any work done, the actress said, "No, no. But you know what they say about plastic surgery, don't you? It's the plain woman's revenge. And the truth is I've always taken very good care of my skin, and always, always worn make-up."

In April 2022, Joan hit back at fellow actress Jane Seymour, 72, after she told the Daily Express, "I am unusual in Hollywood in not having work done. I only know one other actress who hasn't had it - though she might have now!"

"I felt as an actress, I needed to have all the moving parts moving. And I'm at the point in life where it's not all about looking perfect - it's about playing a character."

Joan responded, "I am another #actress in #hollywood who hasn't had any 'work' done @janeseymour - there's many of us! @dailyexpress."

Joan has also slammed the Kardashian family over their plastic surgeries. She said in her 2021 book "My Unapologetic Diaries", "Kris Jenner, the mother, is a good friend of mine. And I don't want to be rude about her children, but there's an awful lot of surgery there and I've talked to my friends about it, as I'm sure you have, the bottoms, the tiny waists."

