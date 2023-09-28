 

Joan Collins' Needle-Phobia Stops Her From Having Plastic Surgery

Joan Collins' Needle-Phobia Stops Her From Having Plastic Surgery
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Dynasty' star opens up on her fear of needles as she insists she has never gone under the knife in order to maintain her youthful look.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joan Collins claims she's never had plastic surgery. The 90-year-old "Dynasty" actress claimed despite her long career in Hollywood where nips and tucks are rampant, her fear of needles has stopped her getting any cosmetic procedures.

"I've had nothing done. I couldn't do all that. First of all, I'm needle-phobic. It was my mother who told me to moisturise and use night cream," she told The Guardian.

She added she stays out of the sun to achieve her youthful glow and said she advises her two daughters Tara Newley, 59, and Katyana Kass, 51, to follow her lead.

But Joan did admit to trying Botox in a 2012 interview with Glamour magazine, telling the publication at the time, "I had it once in my forehead and it hurt like hell."

She added, "Plus, you see all these plastic surgery nightmares these days. I have girlfriends who've had Botox and been left with lumps in their faces. And the lips, don't even get me started."

  Editors' Pick

Asked if she's offended when people assume she's had any work done, the actress said, "No, no. But you know what they say about plastic surgery, don't you? It's the plain woman's revenge. And the truth is I've always taken very good care of my skin, and always, always worn make-up."

In April 2022, Joan hit back at fellow actress Jane Seymour, 72, after she told the Daily Express, "I am unusual in Hollywood in not having work done. I only know one other actress who hasn't had it - though she might have now!"

"I felt as an actress, I needed to have all the moving parts moving. And I'm at the point in life where it's not all about looking perfect - it's about playing a character."

Joan responded, "I am another #actress in #hollywood who hasn't had any 'work' done @janeseymour - there's many of us! @dailyexpress."

Joan has also slammed the Kardashian family over their plastic surgeries. She said in her 2021 book "My Unapologetic Diaries", "Kris Jenner, the mother, is a good friend of mine. And I don't want to be rude about her children, but there's an awful lot of surgery there and I've talked to my friends about it, as I'm sure you have, the bottoms, the tiny waists."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Alexandra Burke Feels 'So Blessed' After Delivering Baby No. 2

Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue
Related Posts
Joan Collins Dishes on What Triggers 'Occasional' Fallouts With Husband

Joan Collins Dishes on What Triggers 'Occasional' Fallouts With Husband

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Joan Collins Loves Shopping for Bargain at Target

Joan Collins Loves Shopping for Bargain at Target

Joan Collins Hated Her Body During Her Puberty

Joan Collins Hated Her Body During Her Puberty

Latest News
Joan Collins' Needle-Phobia Stops Her From Having Plastic Surgery
  • Sep 28, 2023

Joan Collins' Needle-Phobia Stops Her From Having Plastic Surgery

Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue
  • Sep 28, 2023

Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue

Alexandra Burke Feels 'So Blessed' After Delivering Baby No. 2
  • Sep 28, 2023

Alexandra Burke Feels 'So Blessed' After Delivering Baby No. 2

Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King 2' Album Leaks
  • Sep 28, 2023

Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King 2' Album Leaks

Mick Jagger Hints at Plan to Donate His Wealth When He Dies
  • Sep 28, 2023

Mick Jagger Hints at Plan to Donate His Wealth When He Dies

Sharon Osbourne Dishes on Being 'Messed Up Many Times' in Plastic Surgeries
  • Sep 28, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Dishes on Being 'Messed Up Many Times' in Plastic Surgeries

Most Read
Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades
Celebrity

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for 'Putting Marine Life at Risk' With Baby Shower

Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for 'Putting Marine Life at Risk' With Baby Shower

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Embarrassing Husband Will Smith in Tribue for His 55th Birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Embarrassing Husband Will Smith in Tribue for His 55th Birthday

Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce

Jamie Foxx's Alleged Intent on Marrying Alyce Huckstepp 'Freaking' His Friends Out

Jamie Foxx's Alleged Intent on Marrying Alyce Huckstepp 'Freaking' His Friends Out

Kim Kardashian Hilariously Wipes Out on Wakeboard While Promoting Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila

Kim Kardashian Hilariously Wipes Out on Wakeboard While Promoting Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila

Angelina Pivarnick Defends Sliding Into NFL Star Nick Bawden's DM After His Wife's 'Weirdo' Diss

Angelina Pivarnick Defends Sliding Into NFL Star Nick Bawden's DM After His Wife's 'Weirdo' Diss

Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'

Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'

Finesse2Tymes Is Expecting a Child With Each of His Two Girlfriends

Finesse2Tymes Is Expecting a Child With Each of His Two Girlfriends