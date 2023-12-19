Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors Show PDA Outside Courthouse After He's Found Guilty

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

After the actor was found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex Grace Jabbari, the couple doesn't seem to be bothered as they show some PDA outside a New York City courthouse.

AceShowbiz - Meagan Good stays by her boyfriend Jonathan Majors' side despite everything. After the Marvel actor was found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex Grace Jabbari, the couple didn't seem to be bothered as they showed some PDA outside a New York City courthouse on Monday, December 18.

In pictures circulating online, the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star, who was reportedly fired from Marvel after he was found guilty, could be seen walking side-by-side with Meagan. The two appeared to be inseparable as they were holding onto each others' hands.

For the third day of his court appearance, Jonathan looked somber in an all-gray outfit, including a long coat, a matching blazer and pants as well as boots. As for Meagan, the actress/model sported a stoic expression while donning a black blazer and thigh-high tan boots. She completed her look with glasses and a tan purse as she styled her long hair down.

The "Creed III" actor was found guilty on the two charges following an incident back in March with his then-girlfriend Grace that took place inside a hired car in NYC. The jury additionally acquitted Jonathan of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment following five hours of deliberation. They believe that while he assaulted Grace, it was done unintentionally.

"It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari's story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that," Jonathan's lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said to Page Six. "We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him."

"Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months," Priya continued. "Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name."

Jonathan's sentencing hearing will take place on February 6, 2024.

