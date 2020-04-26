Phoebe Waller-Bridge Forgets Giant Penis Display Until Awkward Visit From Delivery Man

 
 

The 'Fleabag' actress is left embarrassed when a delivery man knocks on her door and spots the massive 'Sexhibition' artwork that she displays at her house.

  Apr 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Waller-Bridge suffered an awkward encounter with a delivery driver after he spotted artwork in her hallway depicting 12 giant penises.

The wall formed a part of the 'Sexhibition' in the show's series one finale, with Olivia Colman's character inviting Fleabag to guess which one was her father's and her ex-boyfriend's.

Since the show ended, the item has been propped in the star's hallway, with Phoebe admitting she'd "completely forgotten" it was there.

Showing off the piece on Friday's April 24, 2020 instalment of "The Graham Norton Show", the star said, "Yes, they are all here keeping me company! We put it there temporarily because we didn't know what to do with it - putting it in the kitchen felt too intense and putting it in one of the bedrooms can never go down well!"

"You know how things in your own house become invisible to you?" she explained. "I'd completely forgotten about the 12 massive penises by the front door and a while ago a delivery man came in and bashed against them… suddenly they became so visible to me and when I said sorry, he looked me in the eye and said, 'It's art, never apologise for art.' "

The writer/actress' one-woman "Fleabag" show, which was the original inspiration for the acclaimed TV series, is available to stream for a small donation on the Soho Theatre's On Demand site and on Amazon Prime Video for users in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Proceeds will go towards various charities helping out amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

