'8 Mile' Star Nashawn Breedlove Died in His Sleep Aged 46

A family member confirms that the musician, who famously portrayed Lotto in the 2002 film starring Eminem, passed away on Sunday, September 24 at his home in New Jersey.

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nashawn Breedlove has died. The 46-year-old musician, who was most famous for battle-rapping Eminem in 2002 film "8 Mile", in which he played Lotto, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, September 24 at his home in New Jersey, a family member told website TMZ.

His loved ones do not yet know the cause of death. His death was first announced by rapper Mickey Factz. Mickey posted on Instagram, "RIP to one of the few emcee's to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who's friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness."

Fellow rapper Daylyt commented, "The first mc who was ever robbed of his win in a rap battle! Rip lotto." And another rapper, Datin, recalled, "NOOOOOO! [broken heart emoji] I met Ox when we was Teens. He was in a group called The Now. Illest group of emcees I've ever met in my f**king life.

"They SMOKED my group in a showcase competition but they was humble and cool," Datin continued. "Ox stood out. Super good dude. I lost touch with him before 8 Mile. I had high hopes for that man. Sad to hear this news. May he RIP."

In "8 Mile", Nashawn as Lotto famously rapped, "I feel bad I gotta murder that dude from 'Leave it to Beaver'," prompting cheers from the crowd but ultimately lost the showdown to Eminem's B-Rabbit.

Ahead of his big break in the film, Nashawn rapped under the stage name OX and featured on the soundtrack for 2001's "The Wash" with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

