 

'Star Trek 4' Is 'Still on the Tracks,' Writer Confirms

Lindsey Anderson Beer, who also works on the horror film 'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines', says in a new interview that the long-gestating fourquel isn't dead just yet.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Star Trek 4" writer Lindsey Anderson Beer has confirmed the movie is "still on the tracks." Fans have been waiting for a new instalment in the beloved rebooted blockbuster film series since "Star Trek Beyond" in 2016, but updates have been few and far between when it comes to the follow-up.

Speaking to Collider, the "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines" filmmaker said, "It is, it's still on the tracks. I love that project, and it was another one that I had to hop off of to direct this movie, and that was a hard thing to do. But I love that everybody involved with that project."

Earlier this year, director Matt Shakman, who was set to direct the fourth movie before having to step away after signing up to the upcoming "Fantastic Four" blockbuster, also offered a hopeful update. He told the same outlet, "I think what they're still working on is a version of what I have been working on for the time that I was involved."

Actor Chris Pine is expected to reprise his role as James T. Kirk in the long awaited movie, and he previously admitted he is "frustrated" about being kept out of the loop after it was removed from Paramount's release calendar following Shakman's departure. Back in March, Pine told Esquire magazine, "I don't know anything. In 'Star Trek' land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors."

The "Wonder Woman" actor admits that he and his co-stars were taken by surprise when producer J.J. Abrams announced that "Star Trek 4" was in the works and has become used to a lack of clarity by movie bosses. He said, "I would say it's frustrating. It doesn't really foster the greatest sense of partnership, but it's how it's always been. I love the character. I love the people. I love the franchise. But to try to change the system in which things are created - I just can't do it. I don't have the energy."

