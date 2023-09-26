 

Tom Sandoval Calls Raquel Leviss 'Petty' After She Blocked Him on Instagram

Tom Sandoval Calls Raquel Leviss 'Petty' After She Blocked Him on Instagram
Instagram
Celebrity

Sandoval criticizes his former lover for showing the public that she blocked him, saying that it's 'a step backwards' when she was supposed to be 'working on' herself in a rehab.

  • Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Sandoval hit out at Raquel Leviss- who checked into a mental health treatment facility amid the scandal in April - after she blocked him on Instagram hours after he sent her a public birthday message earlier this month.

He said of his 29-year-old former lover, "I think the power move is to mute people. That way, it's not like a thing …She posted on her Story … Doesn't that seem petty? When you go away to a place where you are supposed to be working on yourself, bettering yourself, doesn't that seem sort of like a step backwards?"

Tom also believes he will "probably" still be living with Ariana Maddix next year. The "Vanderpump Rules" stars broke up earlier this year after almost nine years together after Tom had an affair with co-star Raquel, and he revealed they are "slowly" learning to "co-exist" together because of their commitments to the show and their similar social circles.

  Editors' Pick

"We have mutual friends, obviously, on the same show together, so we have to co-exist. It's gonna be a slow process. We will handle it the best we can," he told Extra.

Asked if he thinks he and Ariana, 38, will still be living together a year from now, he replied, "Probably, yeah."

The 40-year-old star confirmed he is currently single but has been dating even though he finds it an "awkward" process. He said, "It's just weird. It feels like a job interview, I don't usually like to go on dates unless I know them already. I would rather hang out with them and like their friends, see who they surround themselves with … see how they act when they get drunk, then later go out on dates."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tom Parker's Wife Explains Why His Passing Was 'Magical' and 'Special to Watch'

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Settle Dispute by Agreeing to Temporarily Keep Their Kids in New York
Related Posts
Tom Sandoval and Rumored Girlfriend Tii Holding Hands Despite Denying Romance

Tom Sandoval and Rumored Girlfriend Tii Holding Hands Despite Denying Romance

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval Denies Romance Rumors With 'Friend' Tii

Tom Sandoval Denies Romance Rumors With 'Friend' Tii

Tom Sandoval Goes MIA During 'VPR' Season 11 Filming to Compete on FOX's 'Special Forces'

Tom Sandoval Goes MIA During 'VPR' Season 11 Filming to Compete on FOX's 'Special Forces'

Latest News
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Settle Dispute by Agreeing to Temporarily Keep Their Kids in New York
  • Sep 26, 2023

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Settle Dispute by Agreeing to Temporarily Keep Their Kids in New York

Tom Sandoval Calls Raquel Leviss 'Petty' After She Blocked Him on Instagram
  • Sep 26, 2023

Tom Sandoval Calls Raquel Leviss 'Petty' After She Blocked Him on Instagram

Report: Kanye West Violates Italian Anti-Terror Laws With His Fashion Choice
  • Sep 26, 2023

Report: Kanye West Violates Italian Anti-Terror Laws With His Fashion Choice

Tom Parker's Wife Explains Why His Passing Was 'Magical' and 'Special to Watch'
  • Sep 26, 2023

Tom Parker's Wife Explains Why His Passing Was 'Magical' and 'Special to Watch'

Jenna Ushkowitz Bids Farewell to Beloved Dog in Heartfelt Post After the Pet's Death
  • Sep 26, 2023

Jenna Ushkowitz Bids Farewell to Beloved Dog in Heartfelt Post After the Pet's Death

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break
  • Sep 26, 2023

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Most Read
Rupert Everett Dishes on the 'Mess' He Made for Sleeping Around at Peak of His Fame
Celebrity

Rupert Everett Dishes on the 'Mess' He Made for Sleeping Around at Peak of His Fame

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona

Naomie Harris Harassed at School for Having Severe Scoliosis

Naomie Harris Harassed at School for Having Severe Scoliosis

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Ari Fletcher Celebrates Moneybagg Yo's 32nd Birthday by Sharing PDA-Filled Post

Ari Fletcher Celebrates Moneybagg Yo's 32nd Birthday by Sharing PDA-Filled Post

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

Heidi Klum Learns to Let Go of Her Obsession With Her Look

Heidi Klum Learns to Let Go of Her Obsession With Her Look