Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Share Hug at Son Otis' Soccer Game

A few years after calling off their engagement, the 'Ted Lasso' star and the 'Don't Worry Darling' director are caught on camera cheering on their 9-year-old first child on a field in Los Feliz.

Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have proven that they remain on good terms despite their split. The "Ted Lasso" star and the "Don't Worry Darling" star/director spent their time together to support their son Otis during his soccer game.

Over the weekend (September 23 or 24), the 48-year-old actor and the 39-year-old filmmaker were spotted out and about in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. In pictures making their rounds online, the two accompanied their 9-year-old son when he practiced his soccer skills. The two stars appeared in good spirits throughout the sunny day out.

One of the photos captured Jason and Olivia sharing a sweet hug while the two were on the field. Another picture captured the two cheering on Otis as Olivia excitedly put both of her hands up in the air. In the meantime, a third snap showed the former couple having a blast and smiling from ear-to-ear.

For the day out, Jason went with a nearly all-blue get-up. He sported a light blue hoodie that came with white-and-black graphics on its front side. He also wore a pair of short blue pants, black sunglasses, blue-and-white sneakers and a black graphic baseball hat.

Olivia, in the meantime, opted to wear a more colorful outfit. She donned a short-sleeved graphics tee in a bright yellow color. She tucked her top into a pair of long blue wide-leg high-waisted jeans. She added a pair of black Adidas Samba sneakers with white stripes and black shades to complete her comfortable look. For her long hair, she styled it into a messy high bun.

Jason and Olivia first brushed shoulders back in May 2011 when they were on the set of "Saturday Night Live". That same year, the two made a public appearance together to watch a baseball game, where the University of Kansas Jayhawk's team played. In June 2013, he kneeled on one knee to propose to her.

Several months following their engagement, Jason and Olivia surprised many with news of her pregnancy with their first child together. The two welcomed Otis in April 2014. Two years later, they announced that they were expecting their baby no. 2. In October 2016, the couple welcomed their daughter Daisy Josephine.

A few years later, in 2020, it was reported that Jason and Olivia had called off their engagement. Since then, they have been co-parenting their two children.

