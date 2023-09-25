Lindsay Hubbard Shows Off Twerking Skills at Bachelorette Bash After Carl Radke Canceled Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

After being left 'blindsided' by her ex-fiance's one-sided decision to call off their engagement, the 'Summer House' star doesn't let the painful split stop her from having fun in the Bahamas.

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Hubbard did not let a painful breakup stop her from having a bachelorette party. After her former fiance Carl Radke canceled their wedding, the "Summer House" star showed off her twerking skills during a recent getaway.

The 37-year-old star could be seen twerking at her bachelorette party in the Bahamas over the weekend (September 23 or 24). In a clip uploaded by one of her female friends via TikTok, she was documented flaunting her moves at the corner of the yacht with a jaw-dropping view in the background.

In the footage, Lindsay was seen wearing a colorful bodysuit and covering the lower part of her body with a sheer skirt that came in an eye-catching green color. She also donned a hat, a pair of earrings, black sunglasses, some hand and leg bracelets as well as a number of rings. Treating herself to a drink, she was holding a glass in one of her hands.

Lindsay decided to still go for her bachelorette bash with a number of her pals even though her ex-beau Carl canceled their wedding. Her "Summer House" co-star allegedly "blindsided" her by making an unexpected decision to call it quits on camera while filming season 8 of the series.

In the wake of the split, Lindsay has broken her silence via social media. "I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years," she penned on her Instagram page on September 14.

"The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life," she admitted. "My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I've had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me."

Lindsay further stressed, "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first." She shared, "I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

