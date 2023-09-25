 

Robert De Niro Denies He's Reprising 'Taxi Driver' Character for Uber Ad After Scribe's Criticism

A representative for the Oscar-winning actor stresses that the 80-year-old is not revisiting his iconic role as Travis Bickle from the 1976 movie for the new ad.

  • Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robert De Niro is not reviving his "Taxi Driver" character for an Uber ad despite recent reports stating otherwise. A representative for the actor has denied that he would reprise his role as Travis Bickle from the 1976 movie for the new ad.

His spokesman Stan Rosenfield has said that the 80-year-old is not revisiting the seminal character from Martin Scorsese's drama nor is he using the cabbie character's famous line, "You talkin' to me?' " in the ad. The rep asserted that the just-completed Uber commercial "has nothing to do with his his 'Taxi Driver' character whatsoever. This rumor is based on a fictitious report from the UK several days ago."

In a statement, Uber has also confirmed that De Niro will be seen later in the year in the U.K. as a pitchman for the service and also let it be known that the campaign does not have a "Taxi Driver" theme. "We are filming with Robert De Niro in London for a new Uber UK campaign, which will launch later in the year," the company said in a statement.

The Sun previously suggested that the Oscar-winning actor would be bringing his iconic role Bickle to the commercial space. The ad was believed to feature his famous line in which the deeply disturbed Bickle beginning to talk to himself in the mirror, "You talkin' to me? You talkin' to me? You talkin' to me? Well, then who the hell else are you talking - You talking to me? Well, I'm the only one here. Who the f**k do you think you're talking to?"

The rumors caught the attention of Paul Schrader who penned the script for the neo-noir psychological thriller film. Clearly against the idea, he penned a scathing comment on Facebook which read, "Ouch. Why Bob would do this is beyond my reckoning. But I haven't seen it. If I'm lucky I never will."

