 

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Clarifies Speculation They Lived Apart Before Conviction

Cover Images/INFphoto.com
After being speculated to have lived separately from her husband, the 'Almost Famous' actress, through her lawyer, sets the record straight on the false assumptions.

  • Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bijou Phillips has clarified her and Danny Masterson's residence prior to his legal trouble. The "Almost Famous" actress, through her lawyer, set the record straight on the matter after it was speculated that she and the "Yes Man" actor had lived separately.

Speaking to Page Six on Saturday, September 23, the 43-year-old actress' lawyer Peter Lauzon confirmed that Danny lived together with Bijou and their 9-year-old daughter Fianna at their home in Santa Ynez, California before he went to jail for sexual assault case. He also explained that she cited in the divorce filing that Fianna has been living only with her mother at the California home because the 47-year-old actor is not residing there "at this moment."

The speculation suggesting that Bijou and Danny resided at different homes before he went to jail came after DailyMail.com revealed that she cited in divorce papers, which were obtained by the outlet, that their daughter Fianna had been living only with her mother in Santa Ynez, California since 2018. In addition, she allegedly wrote that Fianna lived the first four years of her life with both of her parents in their home in Hollywood. The couple later sold the property, which featured five bedrooms and four bathrooms, for $6.2 million in 2021.

Bijou filed for divorce from Danny and submitted the divorce papers at a court in Santa Barbara, California on September 18. On the reason behind the breakup, she cited that there were "irreconcilable differences" in her marriage to Danny. In the court docs, she listed "TBD," meaning to be determined, as the date of the separation.

The "Raising Hope" star asked for spousal support and full legal as well as physical custody of Fianna. The former socialite also requested that any financial support for Danny be denied and their assets be divided up by the court as separate property.

In the wake of the divorce filing, Danny allegedly was not blindsided by Bijou's decision to call off their marriage. Speaking to TMZ on Friday, insiders who claimed to be close to the couple spilled that Danny "knew the divorce docs were coming." The insider went on to reveal that he "wasn't blindsided as many had suspected."

On September 7, Danny was slapped with 30-year prison sentence for two counts of forcible rape. The former "That '70s Show" star received the sentencing after three women, who are former members of the Church of Scientology, came forward with rape allegations against him.

