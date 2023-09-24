 

Kylie Minogue Unbothered by Criticisms

Kylie Minogue Unbothered by Criticisms
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' hitmaker sticks to her style regardless of criticisms, insisting it's more important to feel confident and be at ease with herself.

  • Sep 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Minogue says no to changing her style in order to satisfy her critics. The 55-year-old pop star vows to continue to wear whatever she wants - regardless of what her critics say.

"It's not about being sexy, it's about being yourself. I'm not going down to Tesco's in thigh boots and a catsuit, but in Popland that is me. I don't even call it sexy as even that feels passe," Kylie told The Sun on Sunday newspaper.

"I am happy there is a strength in inhabiting your own playfulness, your own confidence and empowerment. It is an acceptance and kind of daring to feel confident with yourself and be at ease. I am really comfortable with what I am doing."

  Editors' Pick

Kylie has enjoyed critical and commercial success with "Padam Padam" - the hit single that she released earlier this year - and the pop star feels proud of what she's managed to achieve at this stage of her career.

She said, "It doesn't irk me when they call it a comeback but I find it funny, as I ¬literally haven't stopped. I didn't come out with 'Padam' or this album raging against the machine, but I find myself in this position and I am just really thankful that it is coming with positivity. Soon ageism will be so uncool you just won't do it. Just let that person live and breathe in their space. Of course it was evident to me that something was happening with 'Padam'."

Kylie has also stressed the importance of being more "accepting" of people - regardless of their age. She explained, "You know, there is life and beauty in every decade of your life. I have gone from being the kid - the youngest person in the music scene - and having that, 'Well, what do you know - you're only 18 years old' to now."

"So I have gone through every decade and thankfully, if people are talking about ageism in music, it is talking about it in relation to 'we shouldn't be talking about it.' It is almost irrelevant. I think younger generations are so open-minded they are not bothered about it."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Foo Fighters' Guitarist Chris Shiflett Dishes on His Insecurity and Narcissism as Musician

Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Among A-Listers to Have Attended Kevin Costner's Charity Event
Related Posts
Kylie Minogue Adds 10 New Dates for Las Vegas Residency

Kylie Minogue Adds 10 New Dates for Las Vegas Residency

Kylie Minogue Excited for Her Vegas Residency Show as It Comes at 'Perfect Time' in Her Career

Kylie Minogue Excited for Her Vegas Residency Show as It Comes at 'Perfect Time' in Her Career

Kylie Minogue Names The Killers as Her Dream Collaborator

Kylie Minogue Names The Killers as Her Dream Collaborator

Kylie Minogue to Kick Off Her First-Ever Las Vegas Residency Show in November

Kylie Minogue to Kick Off Her First-Ever Las Vegas Residency Show in November

Latest News
Kathy Griffin Declares Support for Sophie Turner Amid Joe Jonas Divorce
  • Sep 24, 2023

Kathy Griffin Declares Support for Sophie Turner Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Kylie Minogue Unbothered by Criticisms
  • Sep 24, 2023

Kylie Minogue Unbothered by Criticisms

Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Among A-Listers to Have Attended Kevin Costner's Charity Event
  • Sep 24, 2023

Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Among A-Listers to Have Attended Kevin Costner's Charity Event

Foo Fighters' Guitarist Chris Shiflett Dishes on His Insecurity and Narcissism as Musician
  • Sep 24, 2023

Foo Fighters' Guitarist Chris Shiflett Dishes on His Insecurity and Narcissism as Musician

Donald Trump Goes Off on Howard Stern for Being 'Disloyal,' Calls Radio Host a 'Broken Weirdo'
  • Sep 24, 2023

Donald Trump Goes Off on Howard Stern for Being 'Disloyal,' Calls Radio Host a 'Broken Weirdo'

Martin Kemp Fears the Embarrassment of Having to Ride Bus If He Goes Broke
  • Sep 24, 2023

Martin Kemp Fears the Embarrassment of Having to Ride Bus If He Goes Broke

Most Read
Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface
Celebrity

Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface

Amanda Bynes to Leave Los Angeles When She's Discharged From Mental Health Facility

Amanda Bynes to Leave Los Angeles When She's Discharged From Mental Health Facility

Jada Pinkett Smith Slammed for Disrespecting Will Smith by Sharing Tupac Video

Jada Pinkett Smith Slammed for Disrespecting Will Smith by Sharing Tupac Video

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian Called 'Fraud' After Showing Off Daughter North's Stunning Sunset Painting

Kim Kardashian Called 'Fraud' After Showing Off Daughter North's Stunning Sunset Painting

Nick Cannon Slams Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for 'Tarnishing Her Brand'

Nick Cannon Slams Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for 'Tarnishing Her Brand'

John Cusack Rants Against Democrats for Not Having 'Moral and Intellectual Honesty'

John Cusack Rants Against Democrats for Not Having 'Moral and Intellectual Honesty'

Joe Budden Admits His Feud With Cardi B Over 'Bongos' Criticism 'Hurts His Heart'

Joe Budden Admits His Feud With Cardi B Over 'Bongos' Criticism 'Hurts His Heart'

Gavin Rossdale Accuses People of Being 'Complicit' When They Stay Silent About Gun Violence

Gavin Rossdale Accuses People of Being 'Complicit' When They Stay Silent About Gun Violence