 

Shannon Beador Blasted by PETA for Driving Drunk With Dog in Her Car

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star receives a few words from the organization's Senior VP and is being investigated by the Newport Beach Police Department's animal control.

  • Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador was blasted by PETA for driving drunk with a dog in her car. A few days after crashing her vehicle into a property, the star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" received a few words from the organization's Senior Vice President.

Speaking to RadarOnline.com on Friday, September 22, PETA's Senior VP Lisa Lange slammed the 59-year-old reality TV star by saying, "If your dog or child is in a vehicle or even waiting for you at home, that's an extra incentive never to drive drunk or buzzed."

"Although looking out for strangers and for yourself should already be enough to convince you not to drink and drive," Lisa went on to say. She further stated, "PETA is glad Shannon Beador and her dog are safe now, and we hope they get over the trauma swiftly."

PETA's remarks came shortly after it was reported that Shannon is being investigated by the Newport Beach Police Department's animal control due to the same matter. Earlier on Friday, Sergeant Steve Oberon issued a statement to Page Six. "We don't have animal endangering laws like you would with children but we do have animal cruelty laws, so he's going to look into that a little bit further," Steve said.

About the investigation itself, Steve further detailed it to Us Weekly. "We are looking into if there were any issues or cruelty related to her dog," he stated. "There are no animal endangerment laws, but there are animal cruelty laws and we are looking at it."

On Saturday night, September 16, Shannon smashed her car into a property in Newport Beach. At that time, she was driving under the influence of alcohol and had her dog Archie in the car. In CCTV footage obtained by TMZ, it could be seen that she was driving at a high speed before the crash. In the clip, the Bravolebrity was then documented driving away from the damaged building.

According to police sources, Shannon attempted to get away from the mess by pretending that she was walking her dog after she parked her car in the middle of the street. A few hours later, she was arrested for DUI alcohol and hit-and-run before she was "cited and released without bond."

