'BiP' Alum Danielle Maltby 'Blinsided' by Michael Allio Split One Day After She Froze Her Egg

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' alum, who met her Michael in season 8 of the show, confesses that she's still 'grieving the loss of' her ex although the breakup took place two-and-a-half months ago.

Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Danielle Maltby finally shared her side of the story about Michael Allio split. The "Bachelor in Paradise" alum, who met her now-ex in season 8 of the show, admitted that she felt "blindsided" since Michael allegedly dumped her one day after she froze her egg.

The 37-year-old opened up about her heartbreak when appearing in the Friday, September 22 episode of "The WoMed" podcast. "The retrieval and everything was so easy. Michael came with me. He gave me my retrieval shot. We were just having so much fun. Everything was so sweet," she first revealed.

"Michael was waiting there with a matcha latte for me," she continued recalling. "What's hard in talking about this really isn't the procedure itself, it's what came after. I just need to get it out there, so that people can stop asking questions and I can just move forward. But the day after Michael and I got home from freezing my eggs he broke up with me."

Danielle went on to note, "I was very, very blindsided by it. Obviously still very emotional and hurt and confused." She added, "I still don't really have any answers."

Although it's been two-and-a-half months since their breakup, Danielle confessed that she's still "grieving the loss of him." She further lamented, "I'm grieving the loss of the future that I really believed in and I'm grieving the loss of James," referring to Michael's 7-year-old son with his late wife.

"And I'm grieving the loss of safety that I felt with him for the first time. He was the first person that ever made me feel safe in a relationship, that made me feel like I was enough," she detailed. "And then that was taken away."

As for Michael, he previously revealed that he and Danielle split due to a lack of compatibility. "We're not together anymore. It's not what we planned. We both threw a lot into this relationship, and it's really awful when it doesn't work out," he said on the "Trading Secrets" podcast.

"When you realize that love is there, but you're not necessarily compatible, you mourn the loss," he elaborated. "Not of just that person and that friend in your life, but also the future that you had envisioned."

