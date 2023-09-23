Sophie Turner Enjoys Dinner With Taylor Swift Once Again Amid Her Divorce From Joe Jonas

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

The 'Game of Thrones' alum and the Grammy Awards-winning songstress are joined by Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim during their second night out in New York City.

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner has seemingly found comfort in friend Taylor Swift amid her divorce from Joe Jonas. Just days after she spent time with the Grammy Awards-winning songstress, the "Game of Thrones" alum linked up with the singer once again as they were spotted having dinner in New York City.

On Thursday, September 21, the 27-year-old and her pal were both caught on camera leaving Hotel Barriere Fouquet separately. According to PEOPLE, they were joined by Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim.

In photos surfacing online, Sophie could be seen sporting a white T-shirt over a gray dress while carrying a colorful Louis Vuitton handbag. As for Taylor, who used to date Sophie's now-estranged husband Joe in 2008, looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder black top that she paired with khaki pants, black Aquazzura heels and a small black purse.

This marks Sophie and Taylor's second hangout in a week. On Tuesday, they enjoyed a low-key dinner at Via Carota in the heart of the city. The two ladies even walked arm-in-arm as they made their way through a crowded sidewalk. The "Speak Now" artist was also seen listening intently to her gal pal during the dinner.

Following their dinner at Via Carota, Sophie and Taylor reportedly headed to Temple Bar, where they enjoyed "martinis with caviar bumps, which they seemed to love." A source told Page Six, "They were having a fun time," and added that they ordered the bar's "mini martinis," though the duo "didn't stay long."

They left with security, but their short visit to the bar wasn't without any drama. According to a so-called insider, the stars happened to arrive at Temple Bar "just as the Internet went out" and "the manager was losing his mind," though it wasn't any of the girls' fault.

Sophie and Joe confirmed their split in a joint statement one day after he filed for divorce. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," they said on September 6. The former pair share two daughters, Willa, 3, and their youngest, 1, who is mentioned as D.J. in court documents.

