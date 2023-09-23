 

Gary Oldman Flipped Out on Set of 'The Fifth Element' Over Chocolate Bar

In a new interview, Tricky who shared screen with Gary in Luc Besson's 1997 movie reveals that he left his co-star furious when the two were filming a scene together.

AceShowbiz - Tricky beefed with Gary Oldman on the set of "The Fifth Element" over a Twix. The 55-year-old musician co-starred with the Hollywood actor when he landed a supporting role in Luc Besson's 1997 sci-fi blockbuster and Tricky - real name Adrian Thaws - has admitted there was an incident on set involving a chocolate bar that left the Oscar-winner furious.

"It's true. I don't know about movies, right? I was in the scene, but I wasn't being filmed. I was just the person he was talking to. So he was doing his lines and watching me. Then he looks at my mouth and goes: 'He's eating a f****** Twix!' " Tricky explained when asked about the Twix rumours during an interview with The Guardian newspaper.

However, it didn't sour the pair's relationship. Tricky has previously credited Gary with being a huge help on the film. He told Brooklynvegan.com, "Gary Oldman is a very normal guy, he's very down to earth. To be honest, if it wasn't for him I don't know if I could have finished that film because it was a lot of hard work. Music is like second nature to me. Acting is a bit different and it was my first film but Gary Oldman is a guy who doesn't take himself too seriously and he's an incredible talent."

During the Guardian interview, Tricky was also asked about working with Beyonce Knowles after they shared the stage together at Glastonbury Festival in 2011 and he insisted she's "really normal" and just "girl next door." He said of the pop star, "I met her beforehand [before the Glastonbury set] and I thought she'd be more Beyonce, but she was like the girl next door - really normal and a proper workhorse, rehearsing all day."

Tricky added that he struggled during the performance, but Beyonce helped him out. He explained, "I froze onstage, because I usually perform in near darkness, but this was bright f****** fireworks and all sorts of s*** going on. She saw me and came over and started dancing with me. So professional. I'm shy. I'm sometimes not very good around big successful people. We don't hang out any more."

