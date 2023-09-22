Billy Corgan and Chloe Mendel Defend Decision Not to invite Their Famous Pals to Their Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

The Smashing Pumpkins lead vocalist and his new wife explain why they 'didn't feel the need' to invite their celebrity friends to their recent nuptials in Highland Park, Illinois.

AceShowbiz - Billy Corgan and Chloe Mendel didn't think they had to invite their famous friends to their wedding. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman recently married the fashion designer - with whom he has children Augustus, six, and three-year-old Philomena - at their home in Highland Park, Illinois, and though his bandmates James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlain were among the 100 guests, the couple wanted their big day to focus on "family intimacy."

"It was really focused on family intimacy and the people closest to us. We do shows for a living, we are out in the public eye all the time. So it was like, we don't need to put on a show. This is just our moment. We didn't feel the need to invite all of our rockstar friends," Chloe told People magazine.

Getting married at home was particularly special for the couple. The 31-year-old beauty told Vogue magazine, "It was a dream to create our intimate wedding. On our beautiful oasis sharing these moments with our nearest and dearest..."

"The ceremony was beautiful, regal, simple but tasteful. We were elated to finally take this step after 11 years of being together and with our two children - Augustus Juppiter and Philomena Clementine - present, as well as so many dear friends and family."

"It is the very place where we had celebrated my 30th, and where our two precious children had taken their first breaths - yes, we had home births! Our home, a timeless sanctuary nestled by the lake, had always been the heart of our love story and our family..."

"The after-party, nestled back in our cherished home, featured late-night poker, truffle fries, and endless laughter. It was a culmination of love, family, laughter, and the promise of a lifetime together—a testament to our enduring love story."

When it came to their bridal outfits, Chloe admitted it was a "no-brainer" for her and 56-year-old Billy to wear designs created by her father, designer Gilles Mendel. She said, "It was a no-brainer for Billy and I to collaborate with him on all of our looks. He has a new couture brand named House of Gilles, so we both wore couture looks. It was a true fairytale experience!"

