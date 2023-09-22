Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Thotiana' hitmaker and father of three admits to being left speechless after seeing a video of his baby mama taking their 2-week-old son in a baby carrier to Walmart.

AceShowbiz - Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship has been full of controversies, but this time even the rapper cannot cover for his baby mama. The Los Angeles native has spoken out after the new mom was criticized for not properly holding her newborn son.

The 26-year-old, who has two other children from his relationship with Jaydin Alexis, was left speechless after seeing a video of Chrisean not supporting her baby's head during an outing. Responding to the criticism, he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Trust me I'm just as surprised as y'all."

The said video surfaced on Thursday, September 21 and showed Chrisean taking her son Chrisean Malone Jr. shopping inside a Walmart. In the clip, the reality TV star was carrying the 2-week-old boy in a forward baby carrier without supporting his head, letting the baby's head fall back as he fell asleep. The "Baddies" star appeared to be too distracted to properly tend to the baby as she also walked her dog on its leash inside the store.

Many soon raised their concerns over dangers of having the infant's neck unsupported. "He's too little for that carrier that's for a baby 5 months and up… OMG!" one person commented on the video. Another comment read, "ALL OF THEM NEED A CAREGIVER OMFG."

Others blasted the parents for not getting the help they need to raise the child. "The money she talking bout she has, she need to spend it on a live in nanny. A baby coach to help and tell her what to do EVERY step of the way," one of them noted, as another asked, "Y'all ain't got ONE level headed person in EITHER of your families to help take care of these babies?"

Someone else slammed Chrisean for not being more responsible even after she became a mother, "The ones that said 'This baby will change her' well y'all was wrong. Stop using babies or children to heal your trauma. That's not fair for a child, I can't stand when grown ppl bring children into already messed up situations."

Chrisean recently revealed that she's going to change her son's name after resolving issues with her baby daddy. "Yes, I'm changing his name. I gotta accept it, too. I was f**ckin' with Chrisean Malone but then I realized Malone is not... It's not about to be that," she said on Instagram Live.

She later shared her decision to name her son after Blueface, saying, "I want it to be Jonathan Jamall Porter Jr. He has two sons but he don't got a junior yet I don't like it. I don't like it like that. It's kind of mean. I'm telling you, I can't stay mean forever. I'm a very forgiving person. Plus, that's my baby daddy."

