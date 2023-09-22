 

Sophie Turner All Smiles on Outing With Daughter After Joe Jonas Slams Her Abduction Claims

Sophie Turner All Smiles on Outing With Daughter After Joe Jonas Slams Her Abduction Claims
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The 'Game of Thrones' alum looks in good spirits while stepping out with her 3-year-old daughter Willa amid her lawsuit against her estranged husband for allegedly withholding their kids' passports.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner has been reunited with her daughter despite her claims that Joe Jonas has been abducting their children. The British actress has been spotted out with her daughter Willa for the first time since she sued her estranged husband for allegedly withholding their kids' passports.

The Jean Grey depicter in the "X-Men" film series looked in good spirits during an outing on Thursday, September 21. She flashed a smile while running some errands in New York City with the 3-year-old girl.

The mother-and-daughter duo walked hand-in-hand with another female friend tagging along. The mother of two was seen holding a grocery bag with large items in it while her daughter got his hand literally full with her toys.

Sophie kept a casual look in a cropped black tee that flashed her taut midriff with joggers, white sneakers and a black baseball cap. She also had a black sweater wrapped around her waist while carrying a colorful handbag with a pair of shades hung on her collar.

  Editors' Pick

Her daughter, meanwhile, rocked a purple T-shirt with gray shorts and pale pink shoes. The tot had her hair tied into a high ponytail while she was holding onto her mother's hand.

Earlier that day, Sophie filed a lawsuit in Manhattan, claiming that her daughters, Willa and a 14-month-old girl whose name hasn't been publicly disclosed, are being wrongfully retained in New York City. She claimed that Joe wouldn't let her take their kids to relocate to the U.K. with her permanently as they agreed upon.

The lawsuit also reveals that the children are now spending time with Sophie after being under the care of Joe for the past three months while she was busy shooting a "very intense" and time-consuming TV series. "The children are currently temporarily physically located with the Mother within the Southern District of New York," the document says.

Responding to the lawsuit, Joe slammed Sophie's "misleading" claims that he's "abducted" his own children. He argued that "the Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children" and accused her of "a serious abuse of the legal system at worst" by using language like "abduction" when it's not the case.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kylie Jenner Uses Her Selfie With New Beau Timothee Chalamet as Phone Wallpaper

Lizzo Accused of Creating 'Racist and Sexualized' Work Environment in Second Lawsuit
Related Posts
Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas After He Refuses to Return Their Kids to U.K.

Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas After He Refuses to Return Their Kids to U.K.

Sophie Turner Hangs Out With Joe Jonas' Ex Taylor Swift Amid Divorce From the Boy-Bander

Sophie Turner Hangs Out With Joe Jonas' Ex Taylor Swift Amid Divorce From the Boy-Bander

Sophie Turner Shares Smooch With Co-Star Frank Dillane on Set Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner Shares Smooch With Co-Star Frank Dillane on Set Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner Looks Unrecognizable in First Sighting Since Joe Jonas Divorce Filing

Sophie Turner Looks Unrecognizable in First Sighting Since Joe Jonas Divorce Filing

Latest News
Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Pack on PDA During Romantic Dog Walk
  • Sep 22, 2023

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Pack on PDA During Romantic Dog Walk

Shakira's 'Biggest Dream' Crushed After Split From Gerard Pique
  • Sep 22, 2023

Shakira's 'Biggest Dream' Crushed After Split From Gerard Pique

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head
  • Sep 22, 2023

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32 May Be Postponed Amid WGA Strike
  • Sep 22, 2023

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32 May Be Postponed Amid WGA Strike

Sophie Turner All Smiles on Outing With Daughter After Joe Jonas Slams Her Abduction Claims
  • Sep 22, 2023

Sophie Turner All Smiles on Outing With Daughter After Joe Jonas Slams Her Abduction Claims

Lizzo Accused of Creating 'Racist and Sexualized' Work Environment in Second Lawsuit
  • Sep 22, 2023

Lizzo Accused of Creating 'Racist and Sexualized' Work Environment in Second Lawsuit

Most Read
Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce
Celebrity

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Meg Ryan Allegedly Waits to Make Her Move on Her Crush Kevin Costner

Meg Ryan Allegedly Waits to Make Her Move on Her Crush Kevin Costner

DDG Takes Halle Bailey Jewelry Shopping Amid Her Pregnancy Speculation

DDG Takes Halle Bailey Jewelry Shopping Amid Her Pregnancy Speculation

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Report: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shuts 'Jealous' Friends Out Amid Concerns

Report: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shuts 'Jealous' Friends Out Amid Concerns