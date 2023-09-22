Sophie Turner All Smiles on Outing With Daughter After Joe Jonas Slams Her Abduction Claims

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner has been reunited with her daughter despite her claims that Joe Jonas has been abducting their children. The British actress has been spotted out with her daughter Willa for the first time since she sued her estranged husband for allegedly withholding their kids' passports.

The Jean Grey depicter in the "X-Men" film series looked in good spirits during an outing on Thursday, September 21. She flashed a smile while running some errands in New York City with the 3-year-old girl.

The mother-and-daughter duo walked hand-in-hand with another female friend tagging along. The mother of two was seen holding a grocery bag with large items in it while her daughter got his hand literally full with her toys.

Sophie kept a casual look in a cropped black tee that flashed her taut midriff with joggers, white sneakers and a black baseball cap. She also had a black sweater wrapped around her waist while carrying a colorful handbag with a pair of shades hung on her collar.

Her daughter, meanwhile, rocked a purple T-shirt with gray shorts and pale pink shoes. The tot had her hair tied into a high ponytail while she was holding onto her mother's hand.

Earlier that day, Sophie filed a lawsuit in Manhattan, claiming that her daughters, Willa and a 14-month-old girl whose name hasn't been publicly disclosed, are being wrongfully retained in New York City. She claimed that Joe wouldn't let her take their kids to relocate to the U.K. with her permanently as they agreed upon.

The lawsuit also reveals that the children are now spending time with Sophie after being under the care of Joe for the past three months while she was busy shooting a "very intense" and time-consuming TV series. "The children are currently temporarily physically located with the Mother within the Southern District of New York," the document says.

Responding to the lawsuit, Joe slammed Sophie's "misleading" claims that he's "abducted" his own children. He argued that "the Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children" and accused her of "a serious abuse of the legal system at worst" by using language like "abduction" when it's not the case.

