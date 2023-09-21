 

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin Confirmed to Release Duet Album

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin Confirmed to Release Duet Album
Instagram
Music

The 'Perfect' hitmaker is reuniting with his 'Forever My Love' collaborator to 'merge two worlds' in an upcoming joint album that 'came about in an organic, natural way.'

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran and J Balvin are putting out a joint album "merging two worlds." The "Bad Habits" hitmaker and the Colombian reggaeton singer have teamed up in the past on tracks like "Sigue" and "Forever My Love", and now Balvin has given some details about their upcoming collaboration which is set to drop in 2024.

"It came about in an organic, natural way. We met; we had coffee, we'd run into each other at the same gym, at the hotel. [The record]'s going to be another album that will offer a lot to talk about because it's like merging two worlds," he told Nylon magazine.

  Editors' Pick

For the two singles they dropped last year, the duo spent a day in the studio after bonding over lunch and afternoon tea. Ed tweeted in March 2022, "I met J Balvin in a gym in New York last year. I recognised his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said hi. We chatted so long we ended up having lunch and then afternoon tea. Then just went to being mates who chatted non-stop."

The singer songwriter - who previously learned Italian for a version of his song "Perfect" featuring Andrea Bocelli - admitted it was "a proper challenge" getting to grips with the Spanish language.

He added, "I was in New York at Christmas for shows so we decided to have one day in the studio. That led to so much more, which you'll find out about soon. But the first two songs we wrote are Sigue and Forever My Love, they are out soon. He wanted to bring me into his world, and I wanted to bring him into mine. It was a proper challenge learning Spanish for this."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Russell Brand Facing New Accusation From Seventh Woman

Anne Hathaway Chose Not to 'Snap Back' After Giving Birth
Related Posts
Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With Live Version of 'Autumn Variations'

Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With Live Version of 'Autumn Variations'

Ed Sheeran Crashes Las Vegas Wedding After Defending Concert Cancellation for Fans' Safety

Ed Sheeran Crashes Las Vegas Wedding After Defending Concert Cancellation for Fans' Safety

Ed Sheeran to Launch His Own Range of Loop Pedals

Ed Sheeran to Launch His Own Range of Loop Pedals

Ed Sheeran 'So, So Sorry' for Calling Off Las Vegas Gig Just Hours Before Show

Ed Sheeran 'So, So Sorry' for Calling Off Las Vegas Gig Just Hours Before Show

Latest News
Rita Ora Calls Husband Taika Waititi 'Sex God'
  • Sep 21, 2023

Rita Ora Calls Husband Taika Waititi 'Sex God'

Tory Lanez Looks Unhappy in New Mug Shot as He's Transferred to State Prison
  • Sep 21, 2023

Tory Lanez Looks Unhappy in New Mug Shot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Jaime King and Kyle Newman 'Hugged Each Other' After Settling Their Bitter Divorce
  • Sep 21, 2023

Jaime King and Kyle Newman 'Hugged Each Other' After Settling Their Bitter Divorce

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle
  • Sep 21, 2023

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle

Tristan Thompson Granted Temporary Guardianship of Ill Brother After Their Mom's Death
  • Sep 21, 2023

Tristan Thompson Granted Temporary Guardianship of Ill Brother After Their Mom's Death

Michael Caine Used Cane in Rare Red Carpet Appearance
  • Sep 21, 2023

Michael Caine Used Cane in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Most Read
Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj Seemingly Hint at Their Collaboration
Music

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj Seemingly Hint at Their Collaboration

Peso Pluma's Tijuana Concert Canceled After Death Threats From Mexican Cartel

Peso Pluma's Tijuana Concert Canceled After Death Threats From Mexican Cartel

Olivia Wilde Deems Justin Bieber the 'Greatest Singer on Earth'

Olivia Wilde Deems Justin Bieber the 'Greatest Singer on Earth'

Lana Del Rey Explains Why She Rarely Performs on TV After 'SNL' Backlash, Admits Lack of Confidence

Lana Del Rey Explains Why She Rarely Performs on TV After 'SNL' Backlash, Admits Lack of Confidence

Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With Live Version of 'Autumn Variations'

Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With Live Version of 'Autumn Variations'

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin Confirmed to Release Duet Album

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin Confirmed to Release Duet Album