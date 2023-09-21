 

GloRilla Admits to Ignorance After Backlash for Throwing Up Gang Sign

GloRilla Admits to Ignorance After Backlash for Throwing Up Gang Sign
The 'Tomorrow 2' raptress claims she had no idea what it means when Fivio Foreign asked her to do the hand sign, which is actually a diss aimed at a certain street gang.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - GloRilla has maintained her innocence after catching heat for throwing up a gang sign. The 24-year-old femcee claimed she was not aware what the hand sign actually means when Fivio Foreign asked her to do it while they posed together for a picture.

Taking to her Facebook page, the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" raptress responded to the backlash that stemmed from the said photo. "I thought he was telling me to throw up his gang," she wrote while posting the problematic image on the social media platform. "I did not know what it meant until after we took da picture."

Many took to the comments section to react to GloRilla's explanation, including Monica who explained, "That's why I don't throw up s**t but the middle finger we all clear on it's meaning oh and the peace sign on good days."

Another chimed in, "Now when they let them GD's in the doe while you performing don't say nothing." Another questioned how GloRilla didn't understand the meaning of the hang sign, asking, "How you so hood but didn't know you was throwing down GD... girl you knew!"

Someone else compared GloRilla to Sexyy Red as claiming that the "Pound the Town" raptress wouldn't make the same mistake, "I thought glorilla was gangsta that's why sexy redd is turnt up cuz she really bout that," the said person commented.

In the photo in question, GloRilla was standing next to Fivio as they both threw down a rake, which is a diss aimed at the Gangsta Disciples street gang. Typically, those throwing up the rakes are members of the Black Disciples or Gangster Disciple Killers or just oppose those who are part of the Gangster Disciples.

"Fivio got glorilla droppin the rakes is crazy," one weighed in on the image. Another exclaimed, "Glorilla puttin down the rakes like a true groupie."

