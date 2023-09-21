 

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Appears Joyful, Ditches Wedding Ring After Divorce Filing

A few days after filing for divorce from the 'Yes Man' actor, the 'Almost Famous' actress is seen in good spirits and without a ring on that finger during girls' day out in Santa Ynez, California.

  Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bijou Phillips appeared joyful following her decision to call it quits with Danny Masterson. A few days after filing for divorce from her husband, who is a convicted rapist, the "Almost Famous" actress ditched her wedding ring.

The 43-year-old appeared in good spirits when she was spotted out and about in Santa Ynez, California on Wednesday, September 20. In pictures obtained and published by DailyMail.com, she was smiling from ear-to-ear and was seen without a ring on that finger.

At that time, Bijou went to a restaurant to see a female friend. She was pictured all smiles when she arrived at the place. She apparently was talking on the phone. Later on, she sat down on the same table with her pal. Having a conversation with her companion, she was seen explaining something with a serious facial expression and some hand gestures.

The "Raising Hope" star, who donned a sleeveless black tee and a pair of loose blue jeans, enjoyed the time with her friend for more than an hour. The two were later photographed sharing a hug and sweet kiss on the cheek before parting ways.

Bijou was still wearing her wedding ring one day prior to her new sighting. On Tuesday afternoon, she was caught on camera with her matrimonial bling on that finger when she was leaving a real estate office in Los Olivos, California. At that time, she made her way out of the building alone. It remains unclear why she still wore the ring despite her decision to separate from her husband Danny.

On Monday, Bijou submitted divorce papers at a court in Santa Barbara, California despite reports suggesting the opposite. On the reason behind the separation, she cited that there were "irreconcilable differences" in her marriage to Danny. In the court docs, she listed "TBD," meaning to be determined, as the date of the split.

The actress, who has 9-year-old daughter Fianna Francis with Danny, asked for spousal support and full legal as well as physical custody of Fianna. She requested that any financial support for Danny be denied and their assets be divided up by the court as separate property.

Bijou filed for divorce a few days after Danny was sentenced to stay behind bars for 30 years due to sexual assault. He received the prison sentence for two counts of forcible rape on September 7 after three women came forward with rape allegations against him. His victims are former members of the Church of Scientology.

