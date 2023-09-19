Adele Compares Herself to 'Casper, the Friendly Ghost' Without Tan

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker moans about the color of her skin while on stage in Las Vegas, wishing she had a tan skin as she jokingly compares herself to a ghost.



AceShowbiz - Adele loathes how quickly her tan has faded and claims she looks like "Casper, the Friendly Ghost" when she is naked. The "Easy On Me" hitmaker basked in the sun for hours during her summer break but all that tanning effort has gone to waste as her natural skin colour has quickly returned.

Adele, 35, claims her complexion is comparable to the popular translucent cartoon character. "I got out of the shower and I look like Casper, The Friendly Ghost. My tan is gone, right? I spent a lot of this summer in my break laying out by my pool, getting a nice tan and it's gone," she said during one of her "Weekends with Adele" concerts in Las Vegas.

The music megastar joked that thanks to the enforced lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic she was able to soak up some much-needed Vitamin D. She added, "My favourite memory in in 2020, my tan, my tan in 2020 was f****** amazing. I was in the shape of my life."

In the past few years, Adele has overhauled her lifestyle, changing her diet and sticking to a personalised exercise regime which has resulted in her losing over 100lbs. Previously sharing her fitness regime with Vogue, she said, "I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night. I'm an athlete, I love it!"

