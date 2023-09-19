Olivia Rodrigo's Ex Zack Bia Responds to Speculation He Inspired Her Song 'Vampire'

Instagram Music

The disc jockey insists 'there was never any drama' when he and the 'Vampire' songstress went their separate ways and suggests that the song might be about a fictional character.

AceShowbiz - Zack Bia has responded to a speculation about Olivia Rodrigo's song "Vampire". Amid speculation suggesting that he was the inspiration behind his former girlfriend's track, the disc jockey set the record straight on the matter.

In a new interview published on Monday, September 18, the 27-year-old musician gave his two cents on the public assuming that the 20-year-old singer's song is about him. Speaking to GQ magazine, he stated, "I don't think it's really about me. I think the Internet just ran with it."

Zack went on to suggest that the single might be about a made-up character. He insisted, "Look, I'm in the industry so I know how a song gets made." He further recalled what led to their breakup, "We hung out, we're both busy, and we ended up not furthering our relationship. There was never any drama, you know?"

However, a source, who claimed to have knowledge of Olivia's songwriting process, could not confirm if Zack's statement was based on the truth. The source spilled to the magazine, "I don't know if that's exactly true."

During the chat, Zack could not help but gush over Olivia and her track "Vampire". "The song's so big and so awesome. Look, a heartbreak song for the summertime, it's an undefeated formula," he exclaimed. "Look, the momentum of a song is so special. I think Olivia is a generational songwriter. I think she's a generational talent. I'm always just proud of her continued accomplishments."

Zack's clarification came after Olivia's fans made the speculation due to some lyrics that coincide with their past romance. Fans believed that the "six months of torture" lyric refers to the period of time they were dating. In addition, the "girls your age know better" lyric was linked to the former couple's age gap.

Olivia released the song on June 30. On the song, the "Drivers License" hitmaker sings, "Hate to give the satisfaction asking how you're doing now/ How's the castle built off people you pretend to care about?/ Just what you wanted/ Look at you, cool guy, you got it/ I see the parties and the diamonds sometimes when I close my eyes."

"Six months of torture you sold as some forbidden paradise/ I loved you truly/ You gotta laugh at the stupidity," she continues. In another verse, she adds, "And every girl I ever talked to told me you were bad, bad news/ You called them crazy, God, I hate the way I called 'em crazy too/ You're so convincing/ How do you lie without flinching?"

Zack and Olivia were romantically linked for the first time back in February 2022. Six months later, the two artists decided to go separate ways.

