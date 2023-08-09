 

Gisele Bundchen Reflects on Her 'Growth' After 'Undeniably Tough' Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Reflects on Her 'Growth' After 'Undeniably Tough' Divorce
Cover Images/TheNews2
Celebrity

The former Victoria's Secret model admits that her breakup from her former husband Tom Brady was a difficult period, but she believes that 'challenging' circumstance 'has something to teach us and happens for our growth.'

  • Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen's divorce has been "undeniably tough." The 43-year-old supermodel revealed last October she and Tom Brady, the father of her children Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian, had divorced after 13 years of marriage and though it was a "challenging" time, the Brazilian beauty hopes she has learnt lessons from the difficult period.

She told Brazil's Vogue magazine, "I have always trusted that every circumstance, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth. Break-ups are undeniably tough, particularly with the media scrutiny every step of the way. I tried to focus on my children, health, as well as my aspirations and dreams... I had to go through difficult times in order to grasp the importance of making healthier choices in my life. I don't see it as a responsibility, but I have a great willingness to share my experiences with as many people as possible."

  Editors' Pick

Over the years, Gisele has learned her health is more important than anything. She said, "Maturity granted me a heightened ability to accept and understand myself. Today, I recognize that health is my utmost treasure, essential for me to have a happy life and energy to fulfill my dreams."

The former Victoria's Secret model used to suffer from debilitating panic attacks but has learned how to keep them at bay. She said, "Thank God I never had panic attacks again, and when I feel a slight wave of anxiety, I turn to breathing techniques. I believe that because I lead a much healthier and more balanced lifestyle today, this does not happen anymore."

And because she prioritizes her health, Gisele has quit various vices including smoking, alcohol and coffee. She said, "Since I was 20, I never smoked again. Cigarettes became a part of my life because I wanted to blend in a group, a world that had nothing to do with me. As soon as I quit and shed the harm it brought, I never looked back. In recent years, I would have wine sporadically, though it's been nearly two years since I last had a glass. Alcohol compromises immunity and, as a result, overall health. I don't drink coffee anymore either. Chocolate, on the other hand, is an old passion, but, due to my awareness of sugar's negative impact on me, I rarely eat it and only have dark chocolate, steering clear of those that are full of fats and lots of unknown additives. Admittedly, sweets are still my weakness, especially when I'm in Brazil, where there are a thousand wonderful treats everywhere."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Steve Lacy Shows No Regret for Smashing Camera During His Concert

Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro's Cause of Death Is Revealed
Related Posts
Gisele Bundchen Unfazed by Irina Shayk and Tom Brady's 'Flirty' Weekend Sleepover Amid Dating Report

Gisele Bundchen Unfazed by Irina Shayk and Tom Brady's 'Flirty' Weekend Sleepover Amid Dating Report

Gisele Bundchen Plans 'Lowkey' Celebration for Her First Birthday Since Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Plans 'Lowkey' Celebration for Her First Birthday Since Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Flaunts Supermodel Body While Surfing in Costa Rica

Gisele Bundchen Flaunts Supermodel Body While Surfing in Costa Rica

Gisele Bundchen Enjoys Paddleboarding in Bikini With Her Jiu-Jitsu Instructor

Gisele Bundchen Enjoys Paddleboarding in Bikini With Her Jiu-Jitsu Instructor

Latest News
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Third Child
  • Aug 09, 2023

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Third Child

Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro's Cause of Death Is Revealed
  • Aug 09, 2023

Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro's Cause of Death Is Revealed

Jessica Chastain Recalls Throwing Up in Her Mouth Before Kissing Broadway Co-Star
  • Aug 09, 2023

Jessica Chastain Recalls Throwing Up in Her Mouth Before Kissing Broadway Co-Star

Gisele Bundchen Reflects on Her 'Growth' After 'Undeniably Tough' Divorce
  • Aug 09, 2023

Gisele Bundchen Reflects on Her 'Growth' After 'Undeniably Tough' Divorce

Adam Devine Accuses Marvel of 'Ruining' Comedy
  • Aug 09, 2023

Adam Devine Accuses Marvel of 'Ruining' Comedy

Marlo Hampton Accuses Drew Sidora of Stating 'Lies' Amid Their Social Media Feud
  • Aug 09, 2023

Marlo Hampton Accuses Drew Sidora of Stating 'Lies' Amid Their Social Media Feud

Most Read
Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star
Celebrity

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors

Blake Shelton Allegedly 'Venting to Pals' Over Gwen Stefani's New Friendship

Blake Shelton Allegedly 'Venting to Pals' Over Gwen Stefani's New Friendship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Build Friendship With John Travolta After Beckhams Fallout

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Build Friendship With John Travolta After Beckhams Fallout

Tyler Perry Catches Heat Over His Birthday Shout-Out to Barack Obama

Tyler Perry Catches Heat Over His Birthday Shout-Out to Barack Obama

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Pregnant Chrisean Rock Claims 'Evil' Blueface Threatened to Kill Her and Kick Her Stomach

Pregnant Chrisean Rock Claims 'Evil' Blueface Threatened to Kill Her and Kick Her Stomach