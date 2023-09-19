 

Russell Brand Bracing for New Allegations From More Women

The explosive scandal involving the 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' actor has reportedly snow-balled as more women are said to have come forward to condemn him.

  • Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - More women have reportedly come forward with abuse allegations against Russell Brand. The 48-year-old comedian is facing accusations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse from four women at the height of his career in a bombshell expose from The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4's "Dispatches" but now the outlets have claimed that "several other women" have now come forward with their own accusations against the star.

The allegations are yet to be investigated but are said to have been "rigorously checked" and come shortly after both the BBC and Channel 4 announced their own plans to launch investigations into the accusations made against their former employee, according to the outlet.

In a statement, a BBC spokesman said, "The documentary and associated reports contained serious allegations, spanning a number of years. Russell Brand worked on BBC radio programmes between 2006 and 2008 and we are urgently looking into the issues raised In the wake of the accusations, Channel 4 has also removed episodes of 'The Great British Bake Off' and 'Big Brother's Big Mouth' in which Russell - who has denied all allegations - appeared from their on-demand catchup service."

Ahead of The Times publishing their report, Brand shared a two minute, 45 second video on YouTube and X strongly denying the claims and arguing the allegations were part of a "serious, concerted agenda" to control "spaces" such as his online outlet.

He said, "I've received two extremely disturbing letters or a letter and an email. One from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks, as well as some pretty stupid stuff like community festival should be stopped, that I shouldn't be able to attack mainstream media narratives on this channel. But amidst this litany of astonishing rather baroque attacks, often very serious allegations that I absolutely refute."

