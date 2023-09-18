Friendly Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Getting Cuddly Inside a Car

Cover Images/Sasha Lazic/INFphoto.com Celebrity

The 'Adam Project' actress and the 'Air' star/director are caught sharing an affectionate moment together while he's driving her back to her car in Los Angeles.

Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have once again given evidence of their amicable relationship. The friendly exes have been caught sharing an affectionate moment together in his car in Los Angeles over the weekend.

On Friday, September 15, the two-time Academy Award winner drove his ex-wife back to her car after picking up one of their daughters. In photos circulating online, the "Armageddon" star was seen leaning on the "13 Going On 30" actress as she gave him a hug from the back of the vehicle.

The former pair shared a laugh as Affleck leaned on Garner before he dropped her off at her car. They were joined by their youngest daughter Seraphina, who was sitting in the passenger seat next to her father.

Garner later exited the car and gave Ben another smile as she walked back to her car. She sported a casual white T-shirt and blue jeans teamed with white sneakers while carrying a multi-colored cardigan in her hand.

Garner and Affleck, who separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, share three children together, daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11. The "Alias" alum has been dating businessman John C. Miller on-and-off from mid-2018, while Affleck married his former fiancee Jennifer Lopez in 2022.

Back in November 2022, J.Lo, who has two children, twins Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, gushed over Garner and Affleck's co-parenting relationship, telling Vogue that the two "work well together."

Affleck also appears to get along well with Garner's current boyfriend. In January of this year, the "Justice League" star was pictured having a chat with Miller outside Garner's house in California. At the time, Garner and Miller were just arriving back home and found her ex-husband waiting for them.

As the "Elektra" actress parked the car on the sidewalk, Affleck and Miller shook hands while all smiles. They appeared to have a light conversation before she caught up with them and they all went inside.

