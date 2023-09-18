 

Tributes Pour in for 702 Member Irish Grinstead After Her Passing at 43

While Irish's cause of death has yet to be revealed, 702 announced n December 2022 that she would 'be taking a medical leave of absence due to serious medical issues.'

  Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Singer Irish Grinstead has sadly left this world. The member of R&B girl group 702, who's best known for their 1999 hit "Where My Girls At", passed away at the age of 43. The sad news was confirmed by her sister and groupmate, LeMisha Grinstead, on Saturday, September 16.

Making use of Instagram, LeMisha shared a black and white photo of Irish and captioned it, "It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening." LeMisha added, "She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace."

"That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life!" the 43-year-old continued. "We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family."

A number of celebrities have since offered their condolences. One in particular was Da Brat, who wrote, "I'm so sorry. Here if yawl need ANYTHING." Missy Elliott commented, "Multitude of Prayers for your family." Tamar Braxton added, "sister I'm so sorry," adding broken heart emojis.

Comedian Kenan Thompson joined in, "So sorry to hear this news!!!" Rrecor producer and songwriter Bryan-Michael Cox then noted, "Sending you and your family love and light, Misha."

Irish's cause of death has yet to be revealed. In December 2022, however, 702 announced, "We regret to inform you that at this time Irish Grinstead will be taking a medical leave of absence due to serious medical issues. It is our hope that she will have a healthy and speedy recovery in the months to come."

"We ask that at this very difficult time that you please respect our privacy and continue to pray for us as Meelah and Misha continue to navigate and represent 702 for upcoming performances in 2023," the Las Vegas trio further stated. "Thank you, 702."

702, which also included member Kameelah Williams, dropped their debut album, "No Doubt", in 1996. The project featured a guest appearance from Missy on "Steelo". They released their eponymous sophomore set in 1999 and it peaked at No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 34 on the Billboard 200.

