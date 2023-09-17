 

Russell Brand Offered Up His Naked Personal Assistant to Paedophile Jimmy Savile

The 'Get Him to the Greek' star allegedly reached out to the notorious British paedophile and offered to take his naked personal assistant to meet the disgraced presenter.

  Sep 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Russell Brand reportedly offered to take his naked personal assistant to meet paedophile Jimmy Savile. The allegation becomes one of the claims being made against the 48-year-old comedian, with four women also accusing him of subjecting them to rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse.

On Saturday, September 16, Russell faced the claims when they were printed by The Times and broadcast in a Channel 4 documentary - hours after the comic posted a video on X and YouTube strongly denying all the allegations and saying they were part of a "coordinated attack" on him.

One of the claims printed by The Times alleged that the "Get Him to the Greek" actor offered up an employee to paedophile Jimmy Savile, exposed as one of Britain's worst sex predators after his death in 2011.

Sources told the newspaper Russell called the presenter in May 2007, who suggested they could meet if the comedian brought along a sister. But as Russell does not have a sister, he allegedly offered up a personal assistant instead - who he allegedly promised would show up naked.

Sources claim Russell told Savile, "I've got a personal assistant, and part of her job description is that anyone I demand she greet, meet, massages, she has to do it. She's very attractive, Jimmy."

Russell went ahead with a comedy show on Saturday evening hours after the four women's stories were printed in The Times, and around two hours before the Channel 4 documentary on them aired.

He then told the crowd, "I really appreciate your support. I love you. I want to do a fantastic show for you. I've got a lot of things to talk to you about. There are obviously some things that I absolutely cannot talk about - and I appreciate that you will understand."

A man who looked like Russell walked past the stage minutes after the show started - and the comic joked he was a body double which he said "might come in handy."

Meanwhile, Russell's talent agency Tavistock Wood has severed all ties with him, saying they were "horribly misled" by the comedian. And a runner who worked with Russell when he presented Channel 4's "Big Brother's Big Mouth" has alleged that the star flashed her and made inappropriate advances at her.

Russell is expecting his third child with wife Laura Gallacher, 36, and her TV star sister Kirsty Gallacher, 47, has deleted an Instagram story supporting her brother-in-law. She shared a link to his video monologue in which he denied the allegations against him on her Instagram Story with a heart emoji - but it was soon deleted.

