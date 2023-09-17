Fans Freak Out After Seeing Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia Bernal's Steamy Kiss in 'Cassandro' Scene

Movie

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia Bernal broke the Internet with one particular scene in "Cassandro". Many social media users freaked out after seeing the Puerto Rican superstar and the Mexican actor sharing a steamy kiss in the movie.

In the 26-second video, Bunny's character Felipe and Garcia's Saul Armendariz make out in a secluded room. Felipe then pushes Saul away, saying, "I can't ... I really can't do this."

Saul then assures him, "It's okay, don't worry. Don't freak out." Before walking away, Saul tells Felipe, "See you around, stud."

Fans have since weighed in on the video, with many of them bringing up Bunny's girlfriend, Kendall Jenner. One person in particular shared a GIF of someone throwing himself at a huge TV and captioned it, "Kendall tryna stop it through the screen."

The movie narrates Saul wanting to become a professional luchador after his father first introduced him to the sport. In the process, he transforms into Cassandro, an "exotico" who wrestles in drag. As for Felipe, he is a drug dealer who's introduced to the wrestler by his promoter.

Bad Bunny is widely known for his musical works, he isn't new to acting. He made his acting debut in "F9: The Fast Saga" as Lookout and landed a recurring role on "Narcos: Mexico" as Arturo "Kitty" Paez. He also starred alongside Brad Pitt in "Bullet Train".

